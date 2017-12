Finnmarksløpet oppfordres til å utestenge dopingmistenkt hundekjører

Utdrag fra dyrevern-

organisasjonens brev til Finnmarksløpet:

«Dear Ms. Pedersen,



On behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and our more than 6.5 million members and supporters worldwide, I'm writing with grave concerns about disgraced musher Dallas Seavey's plans to compete in the 2018 Finnmarksløpet.»

«Following the doping scandal, veteran musher Zoya DeNure came forward to report that some trainers have killed "hundreds on top of hundreds or more dogs" because they were considered too slow or weak to win prize money. She alleged that Seavey's kennels are among those that kill dogs who aren't fast or fit enough, writing, "Sadly, this has been going on in the family 'dynasty' for decades.»

«Seavey seems to believe that he can outrun the shameful string of allegations against him by simply hopping continents and signing up for a different race. I urge you to take a stand against cruelty by banning him—and anyone else who is suspected of abusing dogs—from the Finnmarksløpet.



Sincerely,



Tracy Reiman

Executive Vice President»