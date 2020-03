Norske OL-boksere i corona-kaos: Håndhilste på smittede

Her er hele svaret på engelsk fra IOCs presseavdeling på spørsmål om innholdet i The Guardians sak og VGs spørsmål om hvorfor IOC «åpenbart» satte utøverne i fare etter det globale utbruddet av covid-19:

«Yesterday, the IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) received news reports regarding participants of the Boxing Road to Tokyo European qualifier held in London from 14 to 16 March 2020 who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 following a return to their country. Most importantly, the BTF wants to express its sympathy for the affected athletes and officials and wishes them a very speedy and full recovery, and the BTF is in close contact with their respective National Olympic Committees.

Some news reports appeared to draw a connection between the affected participants and the Boxing Road to Tokyo European qualifier held in London. The London event was suspended ten days ago, on 16 March 2020, and the BTF is not aware of any link between the competition and the infection. Many participants were in independently organised training camps in Italy, Great Britain and in their home countries before the competition started on 14 March 2020 and have returned home a while ago so it is not possible to know the source of infection.

The BTF notes, that at the time of the European qualifier in London there were many sports and other events going on in Great Britain because there were no governmental restrictions or advice on public events in place. Nevertheless, in cooperation between the BTF and the Local Organising Committee, precautionary measures before, during and in the follow-up phase of the event were implemented and the event was suspended when the COVID-19 situation developed further. Safeguarding the well-being of the athletes, officials and all other participants has always been a top priority for the BTF».