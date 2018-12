Håndballjentenes EM-opplegg: – Uverdig og en hån mot sporten

The EHF EURO playing system has been continually adapted and improved over the years, not only to optimise the product but also the provide the best playing conditions for players.

Additional rest days have been added, including for example, since 2014, an extra rest day between the semi-finals and the finals.

Starting with the Women's EHF EURO 2018, the main round has been further optimised with an additional playing day in order to incorporate two matches per day rather than three, providing better playing times for TV, spectators and teams – thus increasing interest in the event.

In order to incorporate these changes, and within the playing period of the event, it is necessary for one group to play two days consecutively, as all teams play their final matches of the main round on the same day.

In any case, it is the policy of the EHF that there should be a minimum of 18 hours between matches for teams and this is the case here in France.