Dette er Manchester Citys første motstander
Erling Braut Haaland (21) kan komme til å få sin Premier League-debut mot West Ham den 7. august.
Det er nemlig Manchester Citys første motstander i sesongen 2022/23.
Terminlisten blir offentliggjort av Premier League torsdag formiddag. Den kan du lese her. Du kan også se den nederst i denne saken.
Martin Ødegaard og Arsenal sesongåpner mot Crystal Palace (borte) allerede fredag den 5. august.
Ligamesteren møter ingen av «de seks store» i de seks første kampene. Her er Manchester Ciyts program:
- 7. august: West Ham (borte).
- 13. august: Bournemouth (hjemme).
- 20. august: Newcastle (borte).
- 27. august: Crystal Palace (hjemme).
- 31. august: Nottingham Forest (hjemme).
- 3. september: Aston Villa (borte).
Manchester City og Liverpool var i særklasse sist sesong - med de himmelblå ett poeng foran de rødkledde til slutt.
Liverpools seks første kamper:
- 6. august: Fulham (borte).
- 13. august: Crystal Palace (hjemme).
- 20. august: Manchester United (borte).
- 27. august: Bournemouth (hjemme).
- 31. august: Newcastle (hjemme).
- 3. september: Everton (borte).
Manchester Uniteds seks første kamper:
- 7. august: Brighton (hjemme).
- 13. august: Brentford (borte).
- 20. august: Liverpool (hjemme).
- 27. august: Southampton (borte).
- 30. august: Leicester (borte).
- 3. september: Arsenal (hjemme).
Viaplay overtar
Viaplay overtar nå rettighetene til engelsk fotball i Norge. Kanalen V4 bytter navn til TV3+, og der vil det som hovedregel bli sendt én kamp åpent i hver serierunde - med en av de «seks store»-klubbene; Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea og Tottenham.
Hovedkanalen blir V Sport Premier League, der det vil være sending 24/7. I tillegg kommer fire andre premium-kanaler, og samtlige 380 ligakamper sendes på strømmetjenesten Viaplay.
Hele terminlisten Premier League 2022/23:
Hvis ikke annet står, så går kampene kl. 16:00 norsk tid, 15:00 engelsk tid. Kamper kan bli flyttet, melder Premier League.
Fredag 5. august:
21:00 Crystal Palace-Arsenal.
Lørdag 6. august:
13:30 Fulham-Liverpool.
AFC Bournemouth-Aston Villa.
Leeds-Wolves.
Leicester-Brentford.
Newcastle-Nottingham Forest.
Spurs-Southampton.
l18:30 Everton-Chelsea.
Søndag 7. august:
15:00: Manchester United-Brighton.
17:30: West Ham-Manchester City.
Lørdag 13. august:
Arsenal-Leicester.
Aston Villa-Everton.
Brentford-Man Utd.
Brighton-Newcastle.
Chelsea-Spurs.
Liverpool-Crystal Palace.
Man City-AFC Bournemouth.
Nottingham Forest-West Ham.
Southampton-Leeds.
Wolves-Fulham.
Lørdag 20. august:
AFC Bournemouth-Arsenal.
Crystal Palace-Aston Villa.
Everton-Nottingham Forest.
Fulham-Brentford.
Leeds-Chelsea.
Leicester-Southampton.
Man Utd-Liverpool.
Newcastle-Man City.
Spurs-Wolves.
West Ham-Brighton.
Lørdag 27. august:
Arsenal-Fulham.
Aston Villa-West Ham.
Brentford-Everton.
Brighton-Leeds.
Chelsea-Leicester.
Liverpool-AFC Bournemouth.
Man City-Crystal Palace.
Nottingham Forest-Spurs.
Southampton-Man Utd.
Wolves-Newcastle.
Tirsdag 30. august:
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa
19:45 Fulham v Brighton
19:45 Leeds v Everton
19:45 Leicester v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Spurs
20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
Wednesday 31 August
19:45 Southampton v Chelsea
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle
20:00 Man City v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 3 September
Aston Villa v Man City
Brentford v Leeds
Brighton v Leicester
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Liverpool
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Fulham
Wolves v Southampton
Saturday 10 September
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Arsenal v Everton
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Saturday 17 September
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brentford v Arsenal
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Spurs v Leicester
Wolves v Man City
Saturday 1 October
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Man Utd
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 8 October
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Everton v Man Utd
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
West Ham v Fulham
Saturday 15 October
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brentford v Brighton
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Arsenal
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
Tuesday 18 October
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
19:45 Arsenal v Man City
19:45 Brentford v Chelsea
19:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest
19:45 Fulham v Aston Villa
19:45 Leicester v Leeds
20:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves
Wednesday 19 October
19:45 Newcastle v Everton
20:00 Liverpool v West Ham
20:00 Man Utd v Spurs
Saturday 22 October
Aston Villa v Brentford
Chelsea v Man Utd
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Fulham
Man City v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 29 October
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Everton
Leicester v Man City
Liverpool v Leeds
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Saturday 5 November
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Newcastle
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday 12 November
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Brighton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Man Utd
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Brentford
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
Wolves v Arsenal
Monday 26 December
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
Saturday 31 December
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd
Monday 2 January
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 14 January
Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 21 January
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
Saturday 4 February
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 11 February
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday 18 February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday 25 February
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
