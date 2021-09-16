Watch chess ace Magnus Carlsen in crazy Norwegian reality

What do you get when you place a multiple chess World Champion amongst a bunch of comedians and influencers, competing on who’s better at not laughing?

Publisert: Nå nettopp

This is a rare chance, possibly the only one you will ever get, to watch Magnus Carlsen participate in a reality show.

And not an ordinary reality show.

Twelve of Norway’s most funny comedians and influencers are stuck together in a cabin, where there’s only one rule: You cannot laugh.

Carlsen is famous for keeping himself active with several sports when he’s not playing chess, but this is the first time ever you’ll se him in a comedy show on TV.

In the series, he’s challenged to roast the other participants, play characters and telling jokes in a game where the objective is to get everyone else to laugh. The one who manages this, and at the same time avoids cracking up from the other contestant’s jokes, wins the prize.

When asked about his role in the show, Carlsen is not too impressed with himself.

– I thought I was funny. But I was wrong. I was surprised about how hard it was to get the others to laugh, he told VG.

During one of the roasts, where Carlsen is struggling not to laugh, he chooses to play a game of chess against himself in his mind to distract himself from laughing.

About 40 moves later, «in bullet tempo», the game ended in a draw.

– In general, I can tell people: Don’t watch. It’s just awkward, Carlsen told TV 2 a couple of weeks before launch.

While fellow Norwegian chess player Jon Ludvig Hammer responded:

– That’s got to be the best reason for me to watch the show.

How to watch

The reality show is in Norwegian but has English subtitles. Just click on the subtitle icon and choose «English».

The first episode launches September 17th, and the following six episodes are aired weekly on Fridays.

You can watch all episodes now by buying access, with either VISA or Mastercard.

Follow this link to buy access for a week for 39,- NOK.

Follow this link to buy access for a month for 99,- NOK.

The access will be terminated automatically after one week/month.

For more information on how to manage your subscription, please visit this page.

All episodes can be found here: