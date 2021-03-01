LEDER SHOWET: Tina Fey og Amy Poehler. Foto: NBC / NTB

Her er årets Golden Globe-vinnere

Netflix dominerer nominasjonene av den 78. Golden Globe-utdelingen. Her får du en oversikt over alle vinnerne.

Knut Arne Hansen

Ingrid Hovda Storaas

«Saturday Night Live»-stjernene Tina Fey (50) og Amy Poehler (49) leder prisutdelingen for fjerde gang. Som følge av coronapandemien ble årets Golden Globe arrangert uten publikum, og de to programlederne ledet showet fra henholdsvis New York og Los Angeles.

Her er listen over alle de nominerte med vinnerne uthevet etter hvert som de blir kåret:

Beste mannlige skuespiller – TV-serie, musikal eller komedie:

  • Don Cheadle – «Black Monday»
  • Nicholas Hoult – «The Great»
  • Eugene Levy – «Schitt's Creek»
  • Jason Sudeikis – «Ted Lasso»
  • Ramy Youssef – «Ramy»

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller – TV-serie, musikal eller komedie:

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i miniserie eller film laget for TV:

  • Jason Bateman – «Ozark»
  • Josh O'Connor – «The Crown»
  • Bob Odenkirk – «Better Call Saul»
  • Al Pacino – «Hunters»
  • Matthew Rhys – «Perry Mason»

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i miniserie eller film laget for TV:

Beste mannlige skuespiller spillefilm laget for TV:

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller spillefilm laget for TV:

Beste TV-serie (drama):

Beste miniserie eller film laget for TV:

Beste kvinnelige birolle i en TV-serie, miniserie eller film laget for TV:

Beste mannlige birolle i en TV-serie, miniserie eller film laget for TV:

Best TV-serie (musikal eller komedie):

  • «Emily in Paris»
  • «The Flight Attendant»
  • «Schitt's Creek»
  • «The Great»
  • «Ted Lasso»

Beste mannlige skuespiller i dramafilm:

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i dramafilm:

Beste mannlige birolle i film:

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – «The Trail of the Chicago 7»
  • Daniel Kaluuya – «Judas and the Black Messiah»
  • Jared Leto – «The Little Things»
  • Bill Murray – «On the Rocks»
  • Leslie Odom jr. – «One Night in Miami»

Beste kvinnelige birolle i film:

Beste film (drama):

Beste mannlige skuespiller i musikal eller komedie:

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i musikal eller komedie:

Beste film (komedie eller musikal):

Beste animerte spillefilm:

  • «The Croods: A New Age»
  • «Onward»
  • «Over the Moon»
  • «Soul»
  • «Wolfwalkers»

Beste fremmedspråklige film:

  • «Another Round», Danmark
  • «La Llorona», Guatamela/Frankrike
  • «The Life Ahead», Italia
  • «Minari», USA
  • «Two of Us» Frankrike/USA

Beste filmregissør:

Beste filmmanus:

  • Emerald Fennel – «Promising Young Woman»
  • Jack Fincher – «Mank»
  • Aaron Sorkin – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
  • Florian Zeller og Christopher Hampton – «The Father»
  • Chloé Zaho – «Nomadland»

Beste originalmusikk film:

  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross og Jon Batiste – «Soul»
  • Trent Reznor og Atticus Ross – «Mank»
  • James Newton Howard – «News of the World»
  • Alexandre Desplat – «The Midnight Sky»
  • Ludwig Göransson – «Tenet»

Beste originalsang film:

  • «Fight for you» – «Judas and the Black Messiah»
  • «Hear My Voice» – «The Trail of the Chicago 7»
  • «Io si» – «The Life Ahead»
  • «Speak Now» – «One Night in Miami»
  • «Tigress & Tweed» – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»

