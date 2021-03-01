Spar 15% på ditt første kjøp, få fri frakt på kjøp over 299,- ...
Her er årets Golden Globe-vinnere
Netflix dominerer nominasjonene av den 78. Golden Globe-utdelingen. Her får du en oversikt over alle vinnerne.
«Saturday Night Live»-stjernene Tina Fey (50) og Amy Poehler (49) leder prisutdelingen for fjerde gang. Som følge av coronapandemien ble årets Golden Globe arrangert uten publikum, og de to programlederne ledet showet fra henholdsvis New York og Los Angeles.
Her er listen over alle de nominerte med vinnerne uthevet etter hvert som de blir kåret:
Beste mannlige skuespiller – TV-serie, musikal eller komedie:
- Don Cheadle – «Black Monday»
- Nicholas Hoult – «The Great»
- Eugene Levy – «Schitt's Creek»
- Jason Sudeikis – «Ted Lasso»
- Ramy Youssef – «Ramy»
Beste kvinnelige skuespiller – TV-serie, musikal eller komedie:
- Lily Collins – «Emily in Paris»
- Kaley Cuoco – «The Flight Attendant»
- Elle Fanning – «The Great»
- Jane Levy – «Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist»
- Catherine O'Hara – «Schitt's Creek»
Beste mannlige hovedrolle i miniserie eller film laget for TV:
- Jason Bateman – «Ozark»
- Josh O'Connor – «The Crown»
- Bob Odenkirk – «Better Call Saul»
- Al Pacino – «Hunters»
- Matthew Rhys – «Perry Mason»
Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i miniserie eller film laget for TV:
- Olivia Colman – «The Crown»
- Jodie Comer – «Killing Eve»
- Emma Corrin – «The Crown»
- Laura Linney – «Ozark»
- Sarah Paulson – «Ratched»
Beste mannlige skuespiller spillefilm laget for TV:
- Bryan Cranston – «Your Honor»
- Jeff Daniels – «The Comey Rule»
- Hugh Grant – «The Undoing»
- Mark Ruffalo – «I Know This Much is True»
- Ethan Hawke – «The Good Lord Bird»
Sjakkserie satte seerrekord på Netflix
Beste kvinnelige skuespiller spillefilm laget for TV:
- Cate Blanchett – «Mrs. America»
- Daisy Edgar-Jones – «Normal People»
- Shira Haas – «Unorthodox»
- Nicole Kidman – «The Undoing»
- Anya Taylor-Joy – «The Queen's Gambit»
Beste TV-serie (drama):
- «The Crown»
- «Lovecraft Country»
- «The Mandalorian»
- «Ozark»
- «Ratched»
Beste miniserie eller film laget for TV:
- «Normal People»
- «The Queen's Gambit»
- «Small Axe»
- «The Undoing»
- «Unorthodox»
Beste kvinnelige birolle i en TV-serie, miniserie eller film laget for TV:
- Gillian Anderson – «The Crown»
- Helena Bonham Carter – «The Crown»
- Julia Garner – «Ozark»
- Annie Murphy – «Schitt's Creek»
- Cynthia Nixon – «Ratched»
Beste mannlige birolle i en TV-serie, miniserie eller film laget for TV:
- John Boyega – «Small Axe»
- Brendan Gleeson – «The Comey Rule»
- Daniel Levy – «Schitt's Creek»
- Jim Parsons – «Hollywood»
- Donald Sutherland – «The Undoing»
Best TV-serie (musikal eller komedie):
- «Emily in Paris»
- «The Flight Attendant»
- «Schitt's Creek»
- «The Great»
- «Ted Lasso»
Beste mannlige skuespiller i dramafilm:
- Riz Ahmed – «Sound of Metal»
- Chadwick Boseman – «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»
- Anthony Hopkins – «The Father»
- Gary Oldman – «Mank»
- Tahar Rahim «The Mauritanian»
Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i dramafilm:
- Viola Davis – «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»
- Andra Day – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»
- Vanessa Kirby – «Pieces of a Woman»
- Frances McDormand – «Nomadland»
- Carey Mulligan – «Promising Young Woman»
Beste mannlige birolle i film:
- Sacha Baron Cohen – «The Trail of the Chicago 7»
- Daniel Kaluuya – «Judas and the Black Messiah»
- Jared Leto – «The Little Things»
- Bill Murray – «On the Rocks»
- Leslie Odom jr. – «One Night in Miami»
Beste kvinnelige birolle i film:
- Glenn Close – «Hillbilly Elegy»
- Olivia Colman – «The Father»
- Jodie Foster – «The Mauritanian»
- Amanda Seyfried – «Mank»
- Helena Zengel – «News of the World»
Beste film (drama):
- «The Father»
- «Mank»
- «Nomadland»
- «Promising Young Woman»
- «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
Beste mannlige skuespiller i musikal eller komedie:
- Sacha Baron Cohen – «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
- James Corden – «The Prom»
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – «Hamilton»
- Dev Patel – «The Personal History of David Copperfield»
- Andy Samberg – «Palm Springs»
Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i musikal eller komedie:
- Maria Bakalova – «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
- Kate Hudson – «Music»
- Michelle Pfeiffer – «French Exit»
- Rosamund Pike – «I Care a Lot»
- Anya Taylor-Joy – «Emma»
Beste film (komedie eller musikal):
- «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»
- «Hamilton»
- «Music»
- «Palm Springs»
- «The Prom»
Filmanmeldelse «Mank»: Godt, men innforstått
Beste animerte spillefilm:
- «The Croods: A New Age»
- «Onward»
- «Over the Moon»
- «Soul»
- «Wolfwalkers»
Beste fremmedspråklige film:
- «Another Round», Danmark
- «La Llorona», Guatamela/Frankrike
- «The Life Ahead», Italia
- «Minari», USA
- «Two of Us» Frankrike/USA
Beste filmregissør:
- Emerald Fennel – «Promising Young Woman»
- David Fincher – «Mank»
- Regina King – «One Night in Miami»
- Aaron Sorkin – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
- Chloé Zaho – «Nomadland»
Beste filmmanus:
- Emerald Fennel – «Promising Young Woman»
- Jack Fincher – «Mank»
- Aaron Sorkin – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
- Florian Zeller og Christopher Hampton – «The Father»
- Chloé Zaho – «Nomadland»
Beste originalmusikk film:
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross og Jon Batiste – «Soul»
- Trent Reznor og Atticus Ross – «Mank»
- James Newton Howard – «News of the World»
- Alexandre Desplat – «The Midnight Sky»
- Ludwig Göransson – «Tenet»
Beste originalsang film:
- «Fight for you» – «Judas and the Black Messiah»
- «Hear My Voice» – «The Trail of the Chicago 7»
- «Io si» – «The Life Ahead»
- «Speak Now» – «One Night in Miami»
- «Tigress & Tweed» – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»
Les også
Mer om
Flere artikler
Fra andre aviser
- Aftenposten
Danske «Et glass til» er nominert til Golden Globe
- Fædrelandsvennen
Godbiter på Netflix
- Bergens Tidende
Bergenseren skal ut til verden sammen med gjengen bak «The Crown»
- Aftenposten
Filmanmeldelse: Denne filmen kommer du ikke til å glemme med det første
- Aftenposten
– Jeg hadde mistet all selvtillit og trodde filmen var ræva – og så kom telefonen
- Aftenposten
Filmanmeldelse: Boken er bare så mye bedre
VG Rabattkoder
Et kommersielt samarbeid med kickback.no
Nelly rabattkode Teleoutlet rabattkode
Fri frakt på råbillige mobiltelefoner med Teleoutlet rabattkode!
Slikkepott rabattkoder
15% eksklusiv Slikkepott rabattkode!
inkClub rabattkode
Beste rabattkoder og tilbud for mars 2021 hos inkClub.
BliVakker rabattkode
20% BliVakker rabattkode på ordinære priser via dette tilbudet