PRISDRYSS: Rollebesetningen i Game of Thrones fra fjorårets Emmy-utdeling, hvor serien mottok til sammen ni priser. Årets utdeling er siste mulighet for serien å kapre til seg (enda) en Emmy-statuette. Foto: VALERIE MACON / AFP

Dette er årets Emmy-nominasjoner

«Game of Thrones», «Veep» og «The Big Bang Theory» sikter etter Emmy-gull etter å ha sluppet sine siste sesonger. Dette er de som skal knive om de gjeve Emmy-statuettene.

Nå nettopp







Siste sesong av Game of Thrones ble kanskje møtt med mye misnøye og flere hundretusener av fans signerte et opprop for at sesongen skulle lages på nytt, men det ser ikke ut til å ha hatt store konsekvensene: Serien har nemlig fått flest nominasjoner i den 71. Emmy-utdelingen.

Dette er siste mulighet for de suksessrike seriene Game of Thrones, Veep og Big Bang Theory å kapre til seg en Emmy-statuette, ettersom seriene er avsluttet. Game of Thrones og Veep var på forhånd forventet å dominere i de gjeveste kategoriene.

Årets store HBO-suksess «Chernobyl» har også sikret seg en nominasjon i sin kategori for Limited Series.

les også Emmy-utdelingen: «Game of Thrones» vinner TV-tronen

Formann og administrerende direktør i The Academy Frank Scherma og Ken Jeong og D'Arcy Carden fra The Good Place kunngjorde de nominere i hovedkategoriene tirsdag klokken 17.30 norsk tid.

Emmy-prisen belønner utmerker arbeid innen tv-produksjon.

Den 71. årlige Primetime Emmy-utdelingen vil finne sted på The Microsoft Theater i Los Angeles 22. september. Her er listen over alle de nominerte.

les også TV-bransjens festkveld: Fridde på scenen

Dette er de nominerte

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore,” This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Sharp Objects”

“When They See Us”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Black Mirror”

“Bandersnatch”

“Brexit”

“Deadwood”

“King Lear”

“My Dinner With Herve”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”

Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

James Corden, “The World’s Best”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Marie Kondo, “Tidying Up”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael Angarano, “This Is Us”

Glynn Turman, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Kumail Nanjiani, “The Twilight Zone”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Fiona Shaw, “Fleabag”

Kristin Scott Thomas, “Fleabag”

Emma Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, “Saturday Night Live”

Robert De Niro, “Saturday Night Live”

Adam Sandler, “Saturday Night Live”

John Mulaney, ’Saturday Night Live”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rufus Sewell, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Peter MacNicol, “Veep”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, “Fleabag”

Kristin Scott Thomas, “Fleabag”

Emma Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Publisert: 16.07.19 kl. 18:34