Ari Behn died Christmas day. Foto: Frode Hansen, VG

Ari Behn is dead

Norwegian author Ari Behn is dead, 47 years old. The Royal Palace, friends and family are mourning.

– It is with great sadness in our hearts that we, the closest relatives of Ari Behn, have to announce that he took his own life today. We ask that our privacy is respected in the time to come, says the family in a statment from Ari Behns manager Geir Håkonsund.

Ari Behn’s book debut «Sad as hell», a critically acclaimed collection of short stories published in 1999, sold more than 100.000 copies. Behns books has been translated to Swedish, Danish, Germand, Hungarian, Icelandic and French.

Ari Behn was the former husband of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway. They where married from 2002 to 2016.

– Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry with us warm and good memories of him. We are greatful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have lost their dear father and we have the deepest compassion with his parents and siblings who have lost their dear son and brother, says King Harald of Norway in a statement.

People have left candles and flowers outside the Royal Palace in Oslo Wednesday night. Foto: TORE KRISTIANSEN, VG

Behn and Princess Märtha Louise have three kids together: Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora and Emma Tallulah.

– Ari was a good friend, a loving familymember and a fantastic uncle whom we shared many of life’s small and big moments with. Our thoughts goes to Maud, Leah, Emma, Princess Märtha Louise and Ari’s closest family, says Crown prince Håkon and Crown princess Mette-Marit in the statment from the Royal Palace.

The Swedish and the Norwegian royal families have a close relationship, and the news of Ari Behn’s death was received with grief in Sweden.

– We knew him as a member of the Norwegian Royal Family for many years, to which we are close. Our thoughts go out to those closest to him, says Swedish King Carl Gustav in a statement published by the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel says they received the news of his death with great sadness:

– We will remember Ari as the warm, loving and spiritual person that he was. It was a privilege to get to know him.

