Emmy-utdelingen: «Game of Thrones» stakk av med den gjeveste prisen

«Game of Thrones» fikk pris for beste dramaserie under Emmy-utdelingen i Los Angeles natt til mandag.

I forkant av nattens utdeling hadde sesong åtte av suksesserien allerede satt rekord, med hele 32 nominasjoner.

«Chernobyl», som fikk pris for beste miniserie, er også blant nattens vinnere. Svenske Johan Renck fikk også pris for å ha regissert HBO-suksesserien. Den fikk også pris for beste miniseiremanus.

Peter Dinklage fikk prisen for beste mannlige birolle for sin innsats i «Game of Thrones».

Etter «Game of Thrones» med 32 nominasjoner, hadde «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel» nest flest nominasjoner, med 20. Amazons fortelling handler om en husmor som blir standupkomiker på 1950-tallet, skriver NTB.

Her er kveldens vinnere:

Den komplette listen over alle nominerte finner du på Emmy-utdelingens hjemmeside. Vinnerne er uthevet i fet skrift:

Beste dramaserie:

«Better Call Saul»

«Bodyguard»

«Game of Thrones»

«Killing Eve»

«Ozark»

«Pose»

«Succession»

«This Is Us»

Beste miniserie:

«Chernobyl»

«Escape at Dannemora»

«Fosse/Verdon»

«Sharp Objects»

«When They See Us»

Beste TV-film:

«Black Mirror: Bandersnatch»

«Brexit»

«Deadwood»

«King Lear»

«My Dinner with Hervé»

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i dramaserie:

Emilia Clarke («Game of Thrones»)

Jodie Comer («Killing Eve»)

Viola Davis («How to Get Away with Murder»)

Laura Linney («Ozark»)

Mandy Moore («This Is Us»)

Sandra Oh («Killing Eve»)

Robin Wright («House of Cards»)

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i dramaserie:

Jason Bateman («Ozark»)

Sterling K. Brown («This Is Us»)

Kit Harington («Game of Thrones»)

Bob Odenkirk («Better Call Saul»)

Billy Porter («Pose»)

Milo Ventimiglia («This Is Us»)

Beste kvinnelige birolle i dramaserie:

Gwendoline Christie («Game of Thrones»)

Lena Headey («Game of Thrones»)

Sophie Turner («Game of Thrones»)

Maisie Williams («Game of Thrones»)

Fiona Shaw («Killing Eve»)

Julia Garner («Ozark»)

Beste mannlige birolle i dramaserie:

Jonathan Banks («Better Call Saul»)

Giancarlo Esposito («Better Call Saul»)

Alfie Allen («Game of Thrones»)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau («Game of Thrones»)

Peter Dinklage («Game of Thrones»)

Michael Kelly («House of Cards»)

Chris Sullivan («This Is Us»)

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i miniserie eller TV-film:

Amy Adams («Sharp Objects»)

Patricia Arquette («Escape at Dannemora»)

Aunjanue Ellis («When They See Us»)

Joey King («The Act»)

Niecy Nash («When They See Us»)

Michelle Williams («Fosse/Verdon»)

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i miniserie eller TV-film:

Mahershala Ali («True Detective»)

Benicio Del Toro («Escape at Dannemora»)

Hugh Grant («A Very English Scandal»)

Jared Harris («Chernobyl»)

Jharrel Jerome («When They See Us»)

Sam Rockwell («Fosse/Verdon»)

Beste mannlige birolle i avsluttende serie eller TV-film:

Ben Whishaw («A Very English Scandal»)

Stellan Skarsgard («Chernobyl»)

Paul Dano («Escape at Dannemora»)

John Leguizamo («When They See Us»)

Michael K Williams («When They See Us»)

Asante Blackk («When They See Us»)

Beste kvinnelige birolle i avsluttende serie eller TV-film:

Emily Watson («Chernobyl»)

Margaret Qualley («Fosse/Verdon»)

Patricia Clarkson («Sharp Objects»)

Patricia Arquette («The Act»)

Marsha Stephanie Blake («When They See Us»)

Vera Farmiga («When They See Us»)

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i komiserie:

Anthony Anderson («Black-ish»)

Don Cheadle («Black Monday»)

Ted Danson («The Good Place»)

Michael Douglas («The Kominsky Method»)

Bill Hader («Barry»)

Eugene Levy («Schitt’s Creek»)

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i komiserie:

Christina Applegate («Dead To Me»)

Rachel Brosnahan («The Marvelous Mrs Maisel»)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus («Veep»)

Natasha Lyonne («Russian Doll»)

Catherine O’Hara («Schitt’s Creek»)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge («Fleabag»)

Beste kvinnelige birolle i komiserie:

Sarah Goldberg («Barry»)

Sian Clifford («Fleabag»)

Olivia Colman («Fleabag»)

Betty Gilpin («GLOW»)

Kate McKinnon («Saturday Night Live»)

Alex Borstein («The Marvelous Mrs Maisel»)

Marin Hinkle («The Marvelous Mrs Maisel»)

Anna Chlumsky («Veep»)

Beste mannlige birolle i komiserie:

Stephen Root («Barry»)

Henry Winkler («Barry»)

Anthony Carrigan («Barry»)

Alan Arkin («The Kominsky Method»)

Tony Shalhoub («The Marvelous Mrs Maisel»)

Tony Hale («Veep»)

Beste komiserie:

«Barry»

«Fleabag»

«The Good Place»

«The Marvelous Mrs Maisel»

«Russian Doll»

«Schitt’s Creek»

«Veep»

Beste konkurransedrevne reality-serie:

«Amazing Race»

«American Ninja Warrior»

«Nailed It»

«RuPaul’s Drag Race»

«Top Chef»

«The Voice»

Beste sketsjbaserte-serie:

«At Home With Amy Sedaris»

«Documentary Now!»

«Drunk History»

«I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman»

«Saturday Night Live»

«Who Is America?»

Beste talkshow:

« The Daily Show»

«Full Frontal With Samantha Bee»

«Jimmy Kimmel Live!»

«Last Week Tonight With John Oliver»

«The Late Late Show With James Corden»

«The Late Show With Stephen Colbert»

