Oscar 2023: Her er de nominerte
Én film troner helt øverst på listen over nominasjoner; «Everything Everywhere All at Once» har hele 11 muligheter til å vinne den gylne Oscar-statuetten.
I Norge kan du følge Oscar-seremonien og utdelingene direkte fra Los Angeles på Disney + fra klokken 00.30 natt til mandag.
Ved siden av nevnte «Everything Everywhere All at Once» er det Martin McDonaghs «The Banshees of Inisherin» og Edward Bergers «All Quiet on the Western Front» som er de største favorittene med ni nominasjoner hver.
Årets utdeling kan også skilte med en norsk nominasjon; «Nattrikken» for beste kortfilm.
Disse kan vinne Oscar natt til mandag.
(Denne listen blir oppdatert med vinnerne natt til mandag)
Beste film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Beste mannlige hovedrolle
Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mascal – The Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Beste regissør
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Beste kvinnelige birolle
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Jaime Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Beste mannlige birolle
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hursh – The Fabelmans
Berry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Beste filmmusikk
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
All Quiet on the Western Front
Beste originalmanus
Tár
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Triangle of Sadness
The Fabelmans
Beste originallåt
«Applause» – Tell it like a Woman
«Hold My Hand» – Top Gun: Maverick
«Lift me Up» – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
«Naatu Naatu» – RRR
«This is a life»- Everyhting Everywhere All at Once
Beste kortfilm
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride (Nattrikken - norsk)
The Red Suitcase
Beste dokumentar
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters (som du kan se på VGTV her!)
Navalny
Beste animasjonsfilm
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Beste kostymedesign
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Beste visuelle effekter
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Beste internasjonale film
All Quiet on the Western Front – Tyskland
Argentina, 1985 – Argentina
Close – Belgia
EO – Polen
The Quiet Girl – Irland
Beste lyd
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Beste adapterte manus
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Sminke/hår
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Beste kinematografi
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Klipp
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Beste produksjonsdesign
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Beste animerte kortfilm
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It