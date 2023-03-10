11xNOMINERT: «Everything Everywhere All at Once» går inn i årets Oscar-utdeling med 11 nominasjoner, her ved fire av dem; selve filmen, Stephanie Hsu (til venstre - beste kvinnelige birolle), Michelle Yeoh (beste kvinnelige hovedrolle) og Ke Huy Quan (beste mannlige birolle).

Oscar 2023: Her er de nominerte

Én film troner helt øverst på listen over nominasjoner; «Everything Everywhere All at Once» har hele 11 muligheter til å vinne den gylne Oscar-statuetten.

I Norge kan du følge Oscar-seremonien og utdelingene direkte fra Los Angeles på Disney + fra klokken 00.30 natt til mandag.

Ved siden av nevnte «Everything Everywhere All at Once» er det Martin McDonaghs «The Banshees of Inisherin» og Edward Bergers «All Quiet on the Western Front» som er de største favorittene med ni nominasjoner hver.

Årets utdeling kan også skilte med en norsk nominasjon; «Nattrikken» for beste kortfilm.

Disse kan vinne Oscar natt til mandag.

(Denne listen blir oppdatert med vinnerne natt til mandag)

Beste film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

LIKE?: Austin Butler (for ordens skyld til høyre) som Elvis Presley var absolutt verdt en nominasjon til beste mannlige hovedrolle.

Beste mannlige hovedrolle

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mascal – The Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Beste regissør

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Beste kvinnelige birolle

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Jaime Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

NOMINERT: Angela Bassett i «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever».

Beste mannlige birolle

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hursh – The Fabelmans

Berry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Beste filmmusikk

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Babylon

All Quiet on the Western Front

ROST I SKYENE: Cate Blanchett, nominert som beste kvinnelige skuespiller, har høstet mange godord for sin rolle i «Tár» - en film som tok godt av seg i nominasjonsrunden til årets Oscar.

Beste originalmanus

Tár

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Triangle of Sadness

The Fabelmans

Beste originallåt

«Applause» – Tell it like a Woman

«Hold My Hand» – Top Gun: Maverick

«Lift me Up» – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

«Naatu Naatu» – RRR

«This is a life»- Everyhting Everywhere All at Once

Beste kortfilm

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride (Nattrikken - norsk)

The Red Suitcase

Beste dokumentar

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters (som du kan se på VGTV her!)

Navalny

BAK KAMERA: Guillermo del Toro befinner seg bak kamera i sin versjon av «Pinocchio» - nominert som beste animasjonsfilm.

Beste animasjonsfilm

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Beste kostymedesign

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Beste visuelle effekter

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Beste internasjonale film

All Quiet on the Western Front – Tyskland

Argentina, 1985 – Argentina

Close – Belgia

EO – Polen

The Quiet Girl – Irland

Beste lyd

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

JIPPI: Så glad blir man som nordmenn når man får en Oscar-nominasjon for beste kortfilm. Personene bak «Nattrikken» er bak, fra venstre: komponist Morten Rognskog, produsent Heidi Arnesen og produsent Gaute Lid Larssen. Foran sitter skuespiller Sigrid Husfjord.

Beste adapterte manus

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Sminke/hår

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Beste kinematografi

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

PÅ LISTA: Tom Cruise er også på nominasjonslista gjennom «Top Gun: Maverick».

Klipp

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Beste produksjonsdesign

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Beste animerte kortfilm

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Kopier lenke

Kopier lenke

Del på Facebook

Del på Facebook

Del med sms

Del med e-post

Del med e-post

Del på Facebook Messenger