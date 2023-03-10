11xNOMINERT: «Everything Everywhere All at Once» går inn i årets Oscar-utdeling med 11 nominasjoner, her ved fire av dem; selve filmen, Stephanie Hsu (til venstre - beste kvinnelige birolle), Michelle Yeoh (beste kvinnelige hovedrolle) og Ke Huy Quan (beste mannlige birolle). Foto: Allyson Riggs

Oscar 2023: Her er de nominerte

Én film troner helt øverst på listen over nominasjoner; «Everything Everywhere All at Once» har hele 11 muligheter til å vinne den gylne Oscar-statuetten.

I Norge kan du følge Oscar-seremonien og utdelingene direkte fra Los Angeles på Disney + fra klokken 00.30 natt til mandag.

Ved siden av nevnte «Everything Everywhere All at Once» er det Martin McDonaghs «The Banshees of Inisherin» og Edward Bergers «All Quiet on the Western Front» som er de største favorittene med ni nominasjoner hver.

Årets utdeling kan også skilte med en norsk nominasjon; «Nattrikken» for beste kortfilm.

Disse kan vinne Oscar natt til mandag.

(Denne listen blir oppdatert med vinnerne natt til mandag)

Beste film

All Quiet on the Western Front
 Avatar: The Way of Water 
The Banshees of Inisherin 
Elvis 
Everything Everywhere All at Once 
The Fabelmans 
Tár 
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

LIKE?: Austin Butler (for ordens skyld til høyre) som Elvis Presley var absolutt verdt en nominasjon til beste mannlige hovedrolle. Foto: AP

Beste mannlige hovedrolle

Austin Butler – Elvis
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mascal – The Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle

Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Beste regissør

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin 
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Beste kvinnelige birolle

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Jaime Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

NOMINERT: Angela Bassett i «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever». Foto: Marvel / Disney

Beste mannlige birolle

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hursh – The Fabelmans
Berry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Beste filmmusikk

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Babylon
All Quiet on the Western Front

ROST I SKYENE: Cate Blanchett, nominert som beste kvinnelige skuespiller, har høstet mange godord for sin rolle i «Tár» - en film som tok godt av seg i nominasjonsrunden til årets Oscar. Foto: Courtesy of Florian Hoffmeister / United International Pictures

Beste originalmanus

Tár
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Triangle of Sadness
The Fabelmans

Beste originallåt

«Applause» – Tell it like a Woman
«Hold My Hand» – Top Gun: Maverick

«Lift me Up» – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

«Naatu Naatu» – RRR

«This is a life»- Everyhting Everywhere All at Once

Beste kortfilm

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride (Nattrikken - norsk)
The Red Suitcase

Beste dokumentar

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters (som du kan se på VGTV her!)

Navalny

BAK KAMERA: Guillermo del Toro befinner seg bak kamera i sin versjon av «Pinocchio» - nominert som beste animasjonsfilm. Foto: Netflix

Beste animasjonsfilm

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Beste kostymedesign

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Beste visuelle effekter

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick 

Beste internasjonale film

All Quiet on the Western Front – Tyskland
Argentina, 1985 – Argentina
Close – Belgia
EO – Polen
The Quiet Girl – Irland 

Beste lyd

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

JIPPI: Så glad blir man som nordmenn når man får en Oscar-nominasjon for beste kortfilm. Personene bak «Nattrikken» er bak, fra venstre: komponist Morten Rognskog, produsent Heidi Arnesen og produsent Gaute Lid Larssen. Foran sitter skuespiller Sigrid Husfjord. Foto: Beate Oma Dahle / NTB

Beste adapterte manus

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Sminke/hår

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis 
The Whale

Beste kinematografi

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár

PÅ LISTA: Tom Cruise er også på nominasjonslista gjennom «Top Gun: Maverick». Foto: TOLGA AKMEN / EPA

Klipp

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Beste produksjonsdesign

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis 
The Fabelmans

Beste animerte kortfilm

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks 
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

