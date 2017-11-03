Norwegian parliament member had New York terrorist as Uber driver

This summer, Norwegian parliament member Åsunn Lyngedal (Labour party) and her family had Sayfullo Saipov as their Uber driver in New York. He killed eight people when he drove into a crowded bike path last tuesday.

Tips oss 2200 22 00 00 00

2200@vg.no

– It creeps me out to think about that he planned a terrorist attack whilst he was driving us, says Lyngedal to the Norwegian newspaper Fremover.

Åsunn Lyngedal Photo: Stortinget/Terje Heiestad

29 year old Saipov has told the police that he acted on behalf of ISIS, and that he «felt good» after the attack. He has also said that he spent a year planning the attack.

– I started wondering if it was him when i heard on the news that he is 29 years old, drove a truck and is from Uzbekistan. So I looked at the receipt from the ride to the airport, and it said his name, says Lyngedals husband, Hans Ola Pedersen.

On the way to the airport, Saipov stopped the car on the highway and started yelling at the men in the car behind his. He asked Pedersen if he wanted him to beat them up, to which Pedersen replied that beating the up was not necessary, and requested that Saipov drove them to the airport.

– To walk out in the middle of the highway is could be deadly, and the fact that he reacted that way suggests that he was not stable.