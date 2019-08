Drapstrusler og homofobi: Slik ble et av Midtøstens største band tvunget i kne av ekstreme kristne

Good evening

Good evening to all of you here, to the artists, the volunteers, the staff and to all our donors.

Good evening from The Palace that has opened its doors tonightfor our freedom, despite the pressures and threats.

Good evening on this night of August the 9th, a day that was meant to stand for oppression and censorship, and that we have transformed into a day against all oppression and interdictions.

Today, I want to tell you, as you sung, that they chased you down but they failed to domesticate you and to subdue you and to tame you, they didn’t make you give in, and they definitely didn’t make you give away your freedom.

And we will not give you away, nor will we give away our freedom. We who have met in the squares. We who have fought for our rights. We who have objected to violence. We who are struggling to live in a country that no longer resembles us.

We who have decided to no longer be victims. We who have decided to stop silently waiting for the next crime to be committed.

We are every student who will study in a public university.

We are every activist who will write her opinion in spite of the bureau’s prosecution.

We are every refugee who will walk out of her house and goes to work in spite of the racist flyers and banners in her way.

We are every man and woman who feels that there is no room left for them in this country. We are every man and woman who has understood that the only way to safeguard our place in this country is by standing in solidarity with one another.

We are every man and woman who has understood that in the face of this regime, we can no longer stand on our own, with nowhere we belong, with no country.

We are every man and woman who are witnessing their beliefs and values being trampled on on a daily basis, their beliefs in a country where people do not die at the doorstep of hospitals because of poverty, in a country where women do not lose their children because of retrograde laws, in a country where domestic workers do not commit suicide to escape from racism.

This concert resembles the country we dream of.

A country that has room for everyone.

A country that has room for Mashrou’ Leila.

We come together today to say that we refuse oppression and that music is always louder.

We come together today because yesterday, an entire regime conspired against a music band.

Sectarian fanaticism were unleashed, security apparatuses were deployed, hatred were let loose.

We know their methods now.

And we know the regime even better.

Hatred is this regime’s face. Oppression is this regime’s method. Exclusion is this regime’s logic.

Banning Mashrou’ Leila was not just an isolated practice, nor was it an exception.

Bans have become the rule for this ruling regime.

People have asked me: why do you get involved in this, we used to love. I want to answer them: yesterday it is Mashrou’ Leyla, today it is us, tomorrow it will be you.

We are defending Mashrou’ Leyla today so that we can defend you tomorrow.

We are not here in solidarity with Mashrou’ Leila.

We are here in solidarity with our freedom and the freedom of Mashrou’ Leila.

We are here to say that this regime cannot continue on its own, and that we cannot survive on our own either.

We are here to say that we don’t want the “father of all.” We want rights for everyone.

We want to say that we don’t want weapons let loose. We want afreedom let loose.

We don’t want to “sacrifice our earnings”. We want to sacrifice your earnings.

We want to say that we are not “racist in our Lebanese identity.” We want to be free, no matter our nationalities.

Tonight, the sound of Mashrou’ Leila will resound all across Lebanon. And tomorrow morning, we will begin our fight for freedoms.

For the freedom of Mashrou’ Leila. For all our freedoms.