The Dark Trail

The man tries to hide all traces, but investigator Halvard Jervell finally catches him. But he did not anticipate the dark truth that would be revealed.

It is late at night outside a house in Eastern Norway. At the door, six policemen stand still and wait for a signal to enter. It is early summer 2019, and insects and bats circle in and out of the light from the streetlights. Most people have fallen asleep, but the police know that one man is awake. He is sitting in his living room, with his laptop and TV on.

For almost half a year, head of investigation Halvard Jervell in the South-East police district has been investigating the middle-aged man, following a tip from fellow police officers in Bergen, Norway. Result: Nothing.

Half a year with some of the most intrusive investigative methods the Norwegian police are allowed to use: Nothing.

The police had intercepted the easterner's data traffic, the telephones, carried out a secret house search and used several methods that they do not want to comment on. They wanted to find out where the money the man sent out of the country went. One of the hypotheses of the police was that there could be payment for others abusing children while the Norwegian watched from his living room.

Foto: Helge Mikalsen

Find the money

In recent years, the fight against online child abuse material has become increasingly important for the police. But those who have made money by offering child abuse have been difficult to catch.

A portion of the money goes to poor people who pretend to be abusers for payment from the West.

But part of the payment goes to people in Europe and the US - to owners of ordinary websites on the open web, the police investigation has shown.

As Jervell stands outside the front door this summer night, he does not know that the case will reveal a potential treasure trove of evidence both against the easterner, abusers in other countries, and a bunch of websites. Until Jervell and his colleagues stumbled upon it, no one knew that the evidence was stored and possible to find. Recently, the FBI was informed of the discovery by the sheriff's office at Gol.

The police know of a few other people who visited the website to sexually abuse children, but both the police and the convicted easterner tell VG that they think it is unlikely that there are not others as well.

In the spring of 2019, however, Jervell has no evidence against the man. The only thing the surveillance shows is that he is extremely security-conscious: the data traffic was encrypted and impossible to track. That in itself worries the experienced investigator.

Streaming sites

He had received an overview of the easterner's payments abroad, which showed that he had paid large sums to several foreign websites. These are sites that facilitate that adults can perform sexual acts directly on camera for a fee - much in the same way as the controversial site Onlyfans has become known for.

However, several of the sites have become meeting places for people who sell child abuse, and those who want to pay for it, according to the police. They have known about it for years, without being able to do anything about it.

The Norwegian police investigation shows that several companies make money from abusers meeting on their websites, their chat channels and their payment solutions. The sites take a percentage of the money that customers pay.

According to the company’s own statement, the website to which the easterner paid the most money will have over a million unique visitors - every day.

The website is owned and operated by a company in Seattle, USA. The company is one of a dozen companies owned by two Americans - some in the real estate industry, others engaged in big data analysis. Others make money streaming sex.

The two men profile themselves as snowboard fans, philanthropists and real estate investors.

A rendering of the planned skyscraper in Seattle, at the address where many of the companies involved are registered. Foto: Weber Thompson

- There are people on the open web and making money from children being raped. These are people who run a regular porn site, but who know - or have every opportunity to know - that they make money from abuse, says Jervell.

24.000 dollars

In a prison in Norway sits the easterner who has now been convicted of ordering the assaults.

- I did not think so carefully back then that others would be harmed. I have a really bad conscience. Because of this, a mother in the Philippines is imprisoned, and the daughter ends up in an orphanage. It bothers me a lot. I can not believe that what they have experienced is good for someone, he says.

VG has asked him several questions about the serious abuse case, and he has agreed to tell what he knows about the website he has used to meet and pay the abusers.

Police identified several of the people in the Philippines who offered child abuse online. In a joint operation in the Philippines, several of the people were arrested. The pictures are from the police action, and show the conditions the children lived under.

The Norwegian man had paid a good amount of money to several such websites: NOK 209,320 over a period of five years.

Most of this money - 141,623 kroner (24.188,93 USD) - had gone to the American website. A portion of the money was then passed on by the website's payment solution to the abusers in the Philippines.

The payment takes place automatically, and according to Jervell, the payment solution is one of the possible reasons why the website has become popular among providers of abuse.

Every single abuse does not cost much - up to a couple of hundred kroner. The individual abuser in the Philippines thus receives small change to rape his or her own or someone else's children. How much money the sites make on this is uncertain.

When Jervell discovered this, he was upset.

- It is almost like double exploitation. Not only does the child experience abuse because the family is poor - but there are people in other countries who make money from it, he says.

Encrypted

As the clock approaches two at night, Jervell and his colleagues calmly enter and quickly go into the living room where the man is sitting on the sofa. The time was chosen with care: The data traffic knew that the man was active online, and Jervell wanted to take him into action, with the websites open.

Once again, Jervell should be disappointed.

The Norwegian man’s computers were all double-encrypted, and it took a long time to get into them. All they found were 80 CSAM photos. It could not possibly be the reason why the man had encrypted all the hard drives. Where did the money go?

Jervell contacted the websites that had received money from the easterner, and asked what information they had about the man.

- Some simply did not answer, others wrote back that they had done their own research and found that they had not done anything wrong. Others gave us answers of very limited value. We also feared that someone would inform their customers that they had been contacted by the police, because we know that this has happened before.

Foto: Helge Mikalsen

But the American website that the man had paid the most, replied. In February 2019, they sent Jervell 1,500 pages with logs of conversations that the Norwegian had had with 692 women on the website.

The chat logs showed what the man was looking for. In 630 conversations, he asked for people other than the adult woman he was chatting with. In 550, he asked in plain text for children, as the police perceive it.

Some answered that they had children available, and then abused them based on instructions from the easterner.

Recorded

In June 2020, the man was sentenced in the district court to 8.5 years for 23 cases of abuse.

However, the investigation had barely begun.

When Jervell read the chat logs between the Norwegian and the abusers, he discovered a phrase:

"Recorded videos".

Jervell was amazed. Did the site really save the live streaming sessions showing child sexual abuse?

Jervell emailed them about it and asked: Is there a video here that you can send us?

The website replied that it was - but that it was too much work to find all the videos - there were simply too many - and asked the Norwegian police to make a selection.

A few weeks before the trial began, they were sent four videos. All showed abuse of children.

Then, six months after the verdict, in December 2020, a memory stick appeared on the investigators' table at the police station in Gol.

It was from the American website. With 65 new videos. Now a new trial awaits the man from eastern Norway.

- Normally we would not have run a new investigation and trial, but the abuses are in our opinion so serious that we can not let them lie, investigator Jervell believes.

Three separate customers

Several of them show what the police believe is the rape of children under the age of ten. The case is still under investigation, and Jervell does not want to comment on this further.

One series of videos showed Jervell what life is for some children.

- Two of the videos we received were not ordered by our Norwegian, but two other customers of the website.

The videos showed that three men in different countries in one night had ordered and instructed abuse against the same Filipino girl.

Jervell swallows and looks away. The three videos have stuck with him.

- The children are abused by those closest to them: a mother, an aunt, a father or an uncle. And the only reason it happens is because someone here in the West chooses to spend a few hundred bucks on just that. It does not cost much.

Helping children and young people has become increasingly important for the investigator in Nesbyen, Norway.

- It is a good investment for the whole society to help young people, he says.

Foto: Helge Mikalsen

Unknown

He does not know the identity of the girl, or the other two abusers.

Information about them and the victims has been sent to the FBI in the USA, together with Jervell's assumption that there are far more abuse videos stored on the server.

- That's all we can do. The evidence is stored on a server in the US, so then they have to follow it up.

When Jervell moved from Oslo back to the childhood farm on the slope opposite Nesbyen, he did not think he would end up in the middle of aninvestigation with ties to the United States, the Philippines, Germany, Sweden. He was done with it, he thought, after ten years as an investigator of the most serious organized crime in Oslo.

He had stood with his hands down in some of Oslo's largest amphetamine seizures. Now the evidence was digital videos of children.

The videos that the police in Norway now possess are just a few of those that are linked to the easterner's 692 contacts on the website. The last 65 videos came from only 14 of his contacts. The American website has not taken everyone out - the job is simply too big, as they told the Norwegian police.

The new videos reveal something important: The abuses that are streamed live are stored by the site. Jervell considers it unlikely that they have only saved the videos from one customer.

- That we in our investigation should dump over one, does not make sense. I'm sure this is something the site does systematically, and I'm sure several of the other sites we struggle with in these matters do the same.

The best evidence

Along with the videos, there is information about who made the video and who paid for it.

- This is the best evidence we can get. If this server had been in Norway, I would have done quite a bit to get it.

There are two reasons why websites are used by abusers and customers: They need a common meeting place.

And they need a good payment solution. Jervell explains:

- The abuser in the Philippines is afraid to do anything without getting paid. And the man in Norway is terrified of paying for something he does not get. We see from chat logs that many people spend a lot of energy and time discussing how and when the payment should take place. However, several of these sites have their own payment solution, where the taximeter starts ticking as a chat begins.

The police investigation showed that the easterner sometimes paid the abusers directly, including via WesternUnion.

But often the money first went into the Norwegian man’s account on the website. Of these, the site has taken a percentage to itself, according to police. The rest of the money was then transferred to the abuser.

The names of the streaming websites are masked. Foto: The police

The abusers with whom the easterner had contact, said that the website takes between 70 and 75 percent, the chat logs the police have gained access to show. However, on several web forums for webcam models using the same site, it is stated that they take 65 percent.

– Indirectly, these sites make money from child abuse, says Jervell.

Well-known

This is not a one-time event. Investigators around the world have seen the sites appear in their cases for years. So far no one was able to send in the perfect solution, which is not strange.

- Philippine police know that these websites are used as a starting point for meetings between customers and local human traffickers. But we do not pursue this, since the websites are not based in this country, says Gideon Cauton in the organization International Justice Mission, which together with Philippine police has built up the island state's investigation unit against online child abuse.

There is hardly anyone else who pursues it either. The inquiry from the Norwegian police is said to have been the first the American website received from any police in five years.

Janne Ringset Heltne, head of prosecution for the Dark Room cases at the police in Bergen, also knows about the website.

- We see traces of several of the websites being used to pay for child abuse. They often charge a large fee to mediate the money between the customer and the abuser, she says.

They are still struggling to prevent it.

- It is a challenge for us to get information from several of the websites, some do not respond, others deny that it happens with them, even though we see signs of the opposite. Many of them oppose the police. We have no coercive measures if they do not cooperate, says Heltne.

Foto: Marit Hommedal / NTB

Hard to investigate

Lack of international co-operation between the police is one of the reasons why the offenses on the websites are not addressed.

When a criminal act takes place in several countries, it can become unclear who is responsible for investigating. This was for several years a problem in cases of directly transmitted abuse: Was it the police in Norway who were to investigate the case, or was it the Filipino? Thus, several cases fell away.

The same thing still happens with the sites where the abuser meets the customer. It does not help that one website is based in the USA and the other in the UK: What should they investigate, when the victim is in the Philippines and the offender is in Norway?

- Live streaming is difficult to investigate, because very few people store the abuse they pay for on their computer. We can see traces of a payment online, but often the explanation is that they paid for adult porn, says Tony Cook at the British National Crime Agency - their version of Norwegian Kripos.

He heads the section for child abuse, and has investigated several cases such as Jervells.

The owners

At the sheriff's office in Gol, the investigation led Jervell into a conglomerate of websites and companies. The business operation behind the website the Norwegian has used is divided into a dozen different companies, according to surveys conducted via the intelligence tool Maltego. Some own the servers on which the websites are stored, some work with the programming and operation of the websites, some work with advertising, others with the e-mail system. Some develop systems for encrypted communication. Only their email system is used by 6,810 websites, according to Domaintools.

The conglomerate is established and mainly owned by two people.

They have been involved in several litigation.

In a lawsuit from 2014, the ICF / Accretive conglomerate was described as “a worldwide network of live, interactive webcam models and Internet sites. The defendants are the largest group of their kind in the world.

26 of the companies share a business address in Seattle, on the west coast of the United States, in a building owned by one of the companies.

The ICF Technology / Accretive Technology Group, the companies that run the website paid for by the easterners, also has their address here.

The two owners started selling live porn early on. As early as 1997, they established the company Flying Crocodile Inc., and developed one of the first browsers that would make it difficult for others to reveal what you were browsing the web. Later, the company changed its name to ICF Technology and then Accretive, according to the business register of the state of Washington. Today, both companies exist side by side, at the same address as the other companies.

FBI answers

Online, they present themselves as investors. On Twitter, one of them introduces himself as a philanthropist and real estate investor with an interest in snowboarding.

They have half a thousand employees, with offices in the United States, the Netherlands, Romania and Hungary.

A job advertisement for one of the many Seattle companies gives an impression of the size of the website the easterner visited.

The company is looking for a programmer for "one of the most successful online adult entertainment porn sites in the world (...) with over a million unique visitors every day."

It's in the Seattle server that Jervell would have liked to have been located, and which he tipped the FBI about.

This spring, however, Jervell received an answer: The FBI has chosen not to initiate an investigation.

VG has requested access to the case from the FBI, and is informed that it contains ten pages that are kept away from the public. The FBI briefly tells VG that they investigated users that the easterner had been in contact with on the American website.

"This yielded negative results," the FBI wrote to VG.

They thus closed the case before they had investigated what was the actual tip from Jervell:

- There are many indications that the website has a habit of storing live videos, where hundreds, maybe thousands of these, are documentation of child abuse, Jervell believes.

Foto: Helge Mikalsen

The FBI refuses to comment on VG's direct question as to why they failed to investigate this.

– Incomprehensible

VG has asked the owners of the American website what they think about Jervell's claim. They have not answered this question, and several other questions.

See the website's response further down.

In Oslo, lawyer Hege Salomon sighs over the FBI's choice. Salomon is an assistance lawyer for five Filipino children who experienced abuse ordered and paid for by a Trøndelag resident. In January, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the abuses against them. The verdict has been appealed.

- It is incomprehensible to me that the FBI has chosen not to follow up on the information about possible abusers. Had they chosen to take action, they could have prevented further abuse of children. It is possible that there are tactical reasons why they have chosen not to act, but I do not know, says Salomon, who emphasizes that she speaks with the proviso that what VG tells her about the investigation is correct.

Foto: Hanna Kristin Hjardar

Jervell does not want to comment on the FBI's decision. Kripos replies that it is up to the recipient country how the information is used.

In the USA, lawyer Dani Pinter listens to what VG tells her. She works for the organization National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), and is involved in an ongoing class action lawsuit against the porn giant Pornhub, which several believe has published videos of minors. She was also central in the New York Times' revelation about Pornhub, in December 2020.

– It upsets me that the FBI does not make sure that all the videos that the website can have on the servers are delivered, says Pinter.

In the United States, websites are required by law to report as soon as they learn of child abuse material on their websites or servers.

- Did they really tell the Norwegian police that there were too many videos to get everyone out? Then they should have stopped everything they did and immediately reported this. If they have not done so, they have committed a federal crime. It's scary that the site did not immediately provide all the material to the police.

She is frustrated with not only the FBI but also the authorities.

- Unlike almost any other industry, the authorities and police have largely ignored these. Authorities refuse to regulate them. There are practically illegal places on the web. It makes me all the more impressed with the local police you have in Norway, who are able to uncover this, she says.

Repeated requests

In Nesbyen, Jervell grimaces. He is reluctant to answer what he thinks about the owners of the site.

- They are among the few websites that have actually responded to our inquiries. So that's good. But the question is whether they have known what they are doing. I would be surprised if we from the Norwegian police were the first to tell them that we believe there is child sexual abuse material on their website.

The Norwegian man had been active on the American website since 2013. The abuses he has been convicted of, and now charged with, are from the period 2013–2018.

Jervell thinks several of the sites know what they are making money on.

- Some websites have received inquiries from us and several other police districts, where we have clearly stated that there is abuse of children with them. When we repeatedly send the request without receiving a response, one can ask to what extent they want to do something about it.

Foto: Helge Mikalsen

– Built for the police

VG has contacted the two owners, who do not want to answer VG's questions themselves. They refer to an employee who titles herself as ICF Technology's records custodian.

She confirms that they store all videos, and has been doing so for the past 15 years.

- This system was built solely to help law enforcement in the event they may need assistance, she writes.

However, this does not happen often: The woman writes that they have not been contacted by any authorities other than the Norwegian police in the last five years. Still, they save any video.

- Video files for live streams are extremely large, so all files are stored on tapes which are stored in boxes in a secure location. These tapes have no commercial value for the company. Outside of legal requests via police subpoena these tapes have never been accessed in any way, she writes to VG.

She writes that the website is a place where adults can communicate with adults.

- We abhor child abuse and continually improving our processes to help prevent this type of abuse from occurring.

According to the woman, the company spent 500 working hours assisting the Norwegian police in the case.

- We think we provided valuable assistance, and the police expressed gratitude for our assistance on multiple occasions, she writes.

The man from Eastern Norway paid 24,188 US dollars to the website. ICF Technology does not answer VG's questions about how much of this money went to the site itself, and how much they passed on to the abusers.

- As part of our work to combat child abuse, we donate 25,000 US dollars to PreventChildAbuse and dedicate the donation to the Norwegian police, the woman writes.

Unanswered questions

VG has sent several questions to the two owners, as well as the representative of ICF Technology who answered. Among the questions were:

1. What have you done to identify other recorded and saved videos of child abuse among the videos you have saved?

2. Police in Europe and the Philippines know the website as one of several that serves as a meeting place for abusers in the West and providers of live broadcasts. Why has the site become known as this?

3. How much of the money the Norwegian paid was transferred to the models and abusers with whom he interacted?

4. Norwegian police investigation showed that three customers of their website ordered abuse against the same girl during one night. What have you done with this evidence?

5. According to US law, videos of child abuse must be reported to the NCMEC. To VG's knowledge, NCMEC has not registered any reports on this from you. Why not?

None of the questions were answered. They also do not respond to investigator Halvard Jervell's claim that the website can store a large number of abuse videos.

The abuser

The convicted easterner does not believe the website's claim that his case is unique. He tells VG about the communication with the abusers and what he knows about the website.

- It is obvious that there were several in there who paid for the same as me.

He says the child abusers told him they only got 30 percent of the money he paid. According to them, the website took a share of 70 percent. The chat logs VG has access to confirm this.

The prosecuting authority wanted in the district court case to sentence the man to human trafficking. He did not.

- I had no financial gain from what I did. It was the website that enriched itself on what I ordered, he says.

- But it was you who paid them money. What do you think about it?

- I've also been immoral. And it's illegal. I do not want to apologize to myself. But what happens online feels a bit unreal, he says.

In August, the man who is said to have paid for abuse of the same child as the easterner, was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in the district court. The verdict has been appealed. The German is still being investigated in Germany. In the UK, seven cases are awaiting trial. Later this autumn, the Norwegian will once again have to appear in court.

- This is a problem that can not be solved in a simple way. It must work on several fronts simultaneously. The police in all the countries affected must work together. In addition, the websites must take their share of responsibility for making it more difficult to allow this type of crime to take place on their platforms, says Jervell.