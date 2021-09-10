- It is not unlikely that the children who are abused on the videos still experience abuse, says head of investigation Halvard Jervell.

Norwegian police: Over 400 on streaming site offered children

Over 400 «models» on a adult streaming website, confirmed that they had access to offer abuse of minors. The FBI is not investigating, despite tips from the Norwegian police.

- That is awfully many, says head of investigation, Halvard Jervell at the South-East police district in Norway.

He led the investigation against the Norwegian who received the offers. The man has been convicted of ordering and paying for streaming of sexual abuse of several children and minors. Several of the incidents took place on one of the world's largest sites for live streaming of sex, owned by the American Accretive Technology Group.







VG first wrote about the sensational find here: The Dark Trail.

According to the police, the Norwegian contacted 690 «models» on the website. 550 of these he is said to have asked if they had minors available.

Of these, about 400 answered in the affirmative that they had a minor available. The police do not want to give the exact number.

Several of the 400 said they had more than one child available for abuse, according to logs of the chats between the Norwegian and the «models», which VG has access to.

Important photo evidence

VG has asked the American company Accretive, which owns the website, for a comment on the number.

They are asked if they think that the high number of providers of child abuse might indicate that they gather on their website, because they know they will find customers who will pay for streaming of child abuse.

They have so far not responded to VG's inquiry, but have previously responded that they have had no recent findings, reports, or incidents to report to NCMEC or law enforcement.

Kripos, the Norwegian NCIS, has advised the FBI that they believe the website may contain important information about a large number of abusers.

- In this case, you are sitting on information that allows you to identify the victim, the abuser in the Philippines and the person ordering the abuse. And there is video and photo evidence of the abuse, which is what is often missing in these cases, says head of investigation, Halvard Jervell.

- Should take a closer look at the material

While Kripos sent the tip to the FBI, it is usually Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) that investigates cases of online child sexual abuse in the USA.

HSI will not answer VG if they too have received the tip from Kripos.

- When HSI receives tips or leads regarding child sexual exploitation and abuse material located on streaming websites, platforms, or darknet websites, HSI determines if further investigation is appropriate. But we do not not confirm the existence or status of investigations, a spokesperson for HSI tells VG.

Halvard Jervell hopes that the police in the US will investigate the information they are given about the website.

- I would be careful to comment on the assessments made by other countries' police authorities. I also won’t speculate as to why the tip is not currently being pursued, but it is unfortunate if we don’t get a closer look at the material that the website has stored.

He believes the material might save lives as well as catch the abusers.

– Even though some of the abuse and the videos of these are several years old, it is not unlikely that the children who were then abused will still be. In addition, it is likely that the western abusers who have not yet been discovered, still commit and pay for abuse, says Jervell.

Asks Norwegian police to contact

The US Attorney in Seattle has been informed about the case. They do not want to comment on what should have been done with the tip from Kripos.

- We do not offer our opinions or speculate publicly on what law enforcement should do or not do, Emily Langlie at the US Attorney’s office in the Western District of Washington says to VG.

Nor will they answer whether the US company should have reported the findings of abusive material to NCMEC.

- In this case we suggest the authorities in Norway provide copies of the images at issue to NCMEC so that they can be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for investigation, Langlie continues.

Internet companies in the USA are required by law to report all findings of abusive material to the institution NCMEC. This is to investigate the abusers, but also to ensure that the abuse videos are not spread by others. Neither Norway nor the EU has similar legislation yet.

However, Accretive has not reported any videos to NCMEC, the spokesperson says. None of the videos of the Norwegian or the two other customers that the Norwegian police received from Accretive have been sent to NCMEC.

- Unlike many social media sites that have literally millions of incidents of CSAM each year, we don’t, Accretive's spokesperson writes to VG.