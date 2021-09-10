Valiant Richey, OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings.

OSCE head: − Technology companies must not overlook the abuses on their platforms

- It is easy for criminals to slip under the radar, says a former employee of a live streaming company where several hundred "models" are said to have offered children for abuse. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is now criticizing that internet companies are ignoring the extent of abuses taking place on their platforms.

- Technology companies cannot turn a blind eye to the well-documented scale of exploitation existing on online platforms, says Valiant Richey, OSCE Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings.

Richey previously worked for the US state attorney in Seattle, the same city where the headquarters of the website VG wrote about earlier this fall.







In VG's revelation, it was revealed that Norwegian police believe that the website based in Seattle may have stored a large number of videos documenting child abuse. The site is one of the largest in the world that offers streaming of sexual content, and is owned by the American company Accretive Technology Group.

The investigation by the Norwegian police showed that one Norwegian is said to have spent more than 140,000 kroner on paying to see abuse against children, by other users on the website.

Now the OSCE special representative is reacting to VG's article.

- The article clearly describes the central role that technology companies play in the field of human trafficking and how their platforms can be - and indeed often are - misused by traffickers at a large scale, he says to VG.

The OSCE was, as the name implies, established in the mid-1970s, during the Cold War, as a cooperative body between the Eastern and Western powers.

The organization works with issues that threaten security in Europe, such as the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina in the 1990s, the crisis of recent years in Ukraine - and now also the increase in human trafficking and internet-related abuses.

Gives the technology companies the responsibility

Richey believes that current international legislation to protect children against sexual exploitation online, in practice is non-existent.

- There is a great need for comprehensive legislation against this. But companies cannot turn a blind eye to the well-documented scale of exploitation existing on online platforms.

A spokesperson for the company said in VG's disclosure that they have not had contact with any other police than the Norwegian police in the last five years, and believes that what the Norwegian police believe is not true; that buyers and sellers of live broadcasts meet on their online platform.

However, the Norwegian police's investigation shows that more than 400 «models» on the website confirmed by them had access to minors who could be abused, for payment.

- Easy for criminals

Since VG's revelation, several people with knowledge of the website have contacted the Norwegian newspaper. Some have worked as moderators, others have knowledge of the site because they run a site that sells streaming sex. They ask not to be identified because of their affiliation with the company. VG knows their identities.

- I think criminals over time have realized that it is easy to slip under the radar on the website, one person says.

The person worked on the website around the time when the convicted Norwegian was active there.

The former employee says that many forms of sexual abuse were discussed.

- The website was aware of various forms of abuse, but I do not remember that sexual abuse of children was addressed. It was never mentioned as something we would normally look for. The moderators made sure that no sex was performed with animals, and made sure that the registered «model» was really the person on camera.

Can use machine learning

The person tells VG that it is technically possible to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to distinguish between adults and minors, and thus react if a child is shown on camera.

- It is not impossible to achieve. When I worked there, they did not use technology to detect unwanted events in the videos. They have data scientists, but they work on developing new revenue streams and perform analyzes, rather than working to detect abuse.

Another employee says that the company has close connections with the law enforcement.

- What I can say is that they have very strict guidelines for what is legal and not. When I worked there, they were far more risk-averse than the competitors, he says.

- I see it as very unlikely that the moderators would actively allow abuse, if they saw it. The most popular «models» at my time at the company were middle-aged women.

- Works to prevent abuse

Certain employees in the company always have access to the videos that are streamed live and stored with a view to using them in advertising. However, fewer people have access to the drives that, among other things, store the child abuse videos that the Norwegian police received.

A spokesperson for Accretive Technology Group tells VG that they have automated searches for passwords.

She says that they have technology that compares the person in front of the camera with the person who has registered, to prevent other people from appearing in front of the camera than the person that Accretive has registered and approved.

- All the tools we deploy – proprietary and otherwise, whether human review, automated, machine learning or other AI – are directed against CSAM, the spokesperson says.