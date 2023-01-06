Summer in Bucha

The brutality

This is an automatically translated version of a story originally published in August 2022 in VG.

It was the cellar hatch that Volodymyr spotted first. It was not the way he left it.

A large concrete block had been placed on top of the hatch that went down to the potato cellar. He pushed it away, grabbed the handle and lifted it.

With a mobile phone, he shone a light into the darkness. Down there, two meters below him, lay a 34-year-old woman.

She was naked, raped and one nipple had been cut off.

The body was full of bullet holes, and next to it lay several Russian uniforms.

It has been three months since Volodymyr returned to his house in Bucha, the now infamous suburb outside Kyiv, Ukraine.

On this Saturday at the end of June, Volodymyr is out in his garden cleaning up after the Russian soldiers while he waits for his wife, who will help him wash.

Next to the fruit trees is a pile of uniforms that once belonged to Russian soldiers, and in the small shed flies are buzzing around the open hatch down to the potato cellar.

The woman's body has been removed, but the pool of blood still lies down there in the darkness.

For one month, Russian soldiers terrorized the city, which is ten miles northwest of Kyiv. The soldiers built roadblocks, barricades and trenches.

They tortured and executed citizens, and they used Bucha as a base in an attempt to attack the capital.

After intense resistance from the Ukrainian military, Russian forces chose to withdraw from all of northern Ukraine at the end of March.

A few days after the Russians left the city, VG drove into the same areas to document the destruction and possible war crimes.

This is how it looked then:

Four months later, Elena Samchenko's (35) garden abounds with red roses, vegetables and bellflowers.

During the attack in March, Elena hid in the basement.

Above her, her house was hit by a rocket. The wall and parts of the ceiling were pulverized.

Elena miraculously survived.

This summer, Ukrainian volunteers are working to make her home livable again:

Through the windows of the same house, Elena could see how the Russian tanks and snipers had positioned themselves in the street just outside.

They set up roadblocks and made the route dangerous for civilians.

There was only one way out:

Anyone who wanted to flee from the Russians had to go through the narrow passage past Elena's house - on their way to the suburb of Irpin, which was controlled by Ukrainian forces.

- The evacuees with white flags on their arms, says Elena.

She saw families with children, young and old, desperately fleeing for safety.

Just outside her window, there was one man who didn’t make it.

He had a white band around his arm. It appeared that he had been there for a long time when VG saw him on 4 April, a few days after Russian forces had withdrawn.

The neighbors still

don’t know who

the man was. Now the body

is removed and

the grass

is green.

The unknown man who was killed just outside Elena's home was just one of many deaths she would face during this time.

A little further up the street, her older brother Igor lived with his wife and two children. On March 7, he had gone down to her place to help her with some food. Elena lives alone and it was difficult to get food at that time.

- When he went back, he was killed by a Russian sniper.

He fell down in the middle of the paved road.

- He laid there for 39 days without us being allowed to bury him.

Elena and her brother had only had each other after their parents died in a car accident when she was eighteen years old. One of the last relatives the two had left was their grandmother.

- I didn't dare tell her, but some neighbours told her that Igor had been killed.

Shortly afterwards, the grandmother fell ill and died. She couldn't handle losing her grandchild, Elena thinks.

With that, her entire immediate family was gone.

While VG is driving around Bucha these days in June, it is as if everyday life is back. The grass has been freshly mowed, and the authorities have planted flowers and removed burnt-out Russian tanks.

Young people and adults cycle around or swim in the lake.

Victoria (20) and Alexander (21) stand under a burnt-out block of flats with their immediate family. A wedding photographer takes three steps back and gives the instructions to the newlyweds.

Alexander grabs Victoria, lifts her up and spins her around.

Victoria and Alexander lived under the Russian occupation for two weeks before they managed to escape. When they returned to Butsja, Alexander's gruesome work began.

- I work as a policeman, so I was tasked with collecting the bodies.

Victoria speaks up.

- Don't talk about it, please. Today I just want to be happy, she says to her new husband.

A few streets below, close to several destroyed shops, the three friends Denis (25), Yeraslav (22) and Anastasia (20) sit smoking hookahs.

- We are back here because we want to rebuild the city. It will come back as something better, says Anastasia.

Inside a cafe, Bogdan (28) stands mixing iced coffee for the customers.

- It was my father who encouraged me to open the cafe again. He said «people need coffee and to get their lives back».

When he returned to the cafe, the windows were gone and the coffee machine stolen. Now things are starting to fall into place again, albeit in a renewed version. In a small corner he has collected some war effects; shell casings, a spent mine, a Russian uniform and a gas mask.

- Everyone wants to forget what happened. I also try to escape mentally, but I can't.

His wife and children have fled to Switzerland, but because he is a man and under the age of 60, he is not allowed to leave the country. Ukraine may need him for battle.

- I feel a sense of guilt for being here and running a cafe, while at the same time I have friends who are at the front and fighting.

But he too has signed up for the military.

- I hope they don't call, because I have a small child to look after. I miss my family so much.

Nine million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, figures from the UN states. In addition, six million people are internally displaced.

Some have fled because the Russian occupation army has come to their town, others because they have lost their homes.

The destruction in Ukraine is enormous, and they fear it will get worse. Some of the hardest hit areas are the suburbs around the Kyiv region.

In a nine-storey apartment block in the center of Butcha, work on the reconstruction is already underway.

An army of volunteers carries smashed, charred furniture down the flight of stairs to the block.

The living room of 28-year-old Vasili on the ninth floor is now just a charred shell:

When Russian forces rolled into Bucha, the local territorial forces had settled in his apartment, which gave them a view of much of the city.

From there they tried to stand against the Russian invasion army.

- The Russian tanks fired at the apartment. The bullets went through the wall and detonated everything inside, says Vasili, while volunteers continue to dismantle a blown-up sofa.

- I hope to be able to rebuild the apartment so that I can live here, he says.

Most of the reconstruction in Bucha is carried out by volunteers. At the same time, the need for international support is enormous.

In June, Ukrainian authorities stated that the reconstruction of the destroyed areas would cost 750 billion dollars.

- The reconstruction of Ukraine is not a local project, nor a project for one nation. It is a task for the entire democratic world, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently.

For the residents of Bucha, the trauma from last winter affects everyday life in all possible ways.

The mass grave that was discovered in April has been dug up again, and the bodies have been given a proper burial.

But investigators are still finding new bodies. In mid-June, seven people were found in a mass grave just outside the city.

Russian authorities have claimed that the mass graves are a Ukrainian fabrication and that they were carried out after Russian forces left the city.

This is refuted by the Ukrainian authorities. VG's observations from April, testimonies and satellite images also document that many of the bodies had been there for a long time.

April. June. April. June.

At the back of an anonymous brick building stands a small family. The faces are torn, where they look over a bouquet of fresh flowers. And fresh bullet holes.

Svetoslav (35) was part of the territorial defense in Bucha, which consisted of civilians trying to protect the city from the Russian invaders.

He was executed by the Russian forces, says his father Oleksandr (67).

- Look, here is the video.

The family shows a mobile video. The camera shakes as the camera lens sweeps over the seven bodies lying on the ground.

Several have their hands tied behind their backs.

- They had been burned and the eyes were missing, says Oleksandr (67).

For one month he knew that his son had been executed, but the Russian forces did not let him go to get his son and bury him.

Only after they left town did he go to find his son.

The sight that struck him was horrifying.

- The body was full of bullet holes.

In the staircase close to where the bodies lay, the gunshot wounds in the stone are clear traces of the executions that took place.

Several of the men had been shot at close range.

- It is so difficult to be back here now, he says.

The execution of these seven is among the incidents now being investigated as war crimes.

Ukrainian authorities tell VG that 420 civilians were killed in Bucha. Before the war, the city had around 30,000 inhabitants.

The police have documented over 400 cases of possible war crimes in Bucha alone.

- I'm surprised that people haven't gone crazy.

Alexandr Konovalov spent one month in a freezing basement, watching his brother killed by a Russian sniper.

He is one of 5,000 civilians that the UN has registered killed so far in the war, although the UN acknowledges that the figures are probably much higher.

Alexandr had to bury his brother in the garden himself.

When VG met him at the beginning of April, the body was still buried in the makeshift grave.

He has since been dug up, examined and laid to rest in a cemetery.

- It was a small funeral with a few relatives and a priest. Done quickly, because it is wartime, he says.

The place where the brother was in the backyard is now overgrown.

Just after the liberation, the inhabitants were traumatized, says Alexandr. He met people who were aggressive, shocked and out of their mind.

- Now people have become more normal. We try to forget what happened, and few people want to talk about it.

Some neighborhoods were also spared more than others, he says.

- In other parts of the city center it was worse. There they could hear the cries and screams of women who were raped.

It only takes a few minutes to walk to Volodymyr in the center of Bucha.

He unlocks the front door, moves into the house, opens a wooden door and switches on the light in the sauna.

- Here I found used condoms and women's jewellery, he says.

He hardly dares to think about what happened in his home, or with the murdered woman he found in the potato cellar.

- I think that all the soldiers should be hanged, he says.

The home is torn up, and clothes, furniture and belongings are strewn about. The soldiers stole several of the family's things, he says.

In the garden outside, the apple trees are blooming, and the tomato plants have borne berries.

- I try to forget what has happened, because this has been so painful.

He says that most people in the city are trying to put the abuse behind them.

- Everyone has someone they know who was killed.

- I am 67 years old and I have little left of this life. I just want to continue living without thinking about what has happened here.

VG IN UKRAINE: Journalist and photographer Kyrre Lien covers the war in Ukraine.

