Darkness Descends on Kyiv

This is an automatically translated story from the original published on December 22, 2022.

Kateryna takes a break on the stairs.

Out of breath, she sets the shopping bags down on the concrete floor.

She, her son Fidah (6) and her husband Denys are soon halfway up the stairs in the 32-storey apartment block, one of Kyiv's tallest.

The day before, Russia sent 40 missiles against the infrastructure in the capital.

Three of them managed to get through the Air Force. A new, massive power outage became a fact.

80 percent of Kyiv county remained without power, the governor stated.

For Kateryna and her family, it makes life extra tough. They live almost at the top, on the 30th floor, in a building that now does not have a working lift.

- This is a disaster, says Kateryna Orlova (38).

Then the family continues their journey.

Kyiv is facing its worst winter since the Second World War, the city's mayor Vitaly Klitschko has stated.

Russia is working to destroy Ukraine's critical infrastructure, especially around the capital Kyiv.

In recent weeks, Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones have hit electrical transformers, power supplies, water stations and the city's heating system.

- Putin wants to terrorize people and make them freeze in the dark, Mayor Klitschko has stated.

The city's three million inhabitants are now preparing for the situation to get even worse.

The mayor has asked them to prepare for a "worst imaginable scenario": that there will be major power outages while the temperature is low. In that case, it will mean that parts of the population must be evacuated, according to Klitschko.

- It's like being imprisoned in your own apartment.

- We have to plan everything when you don't have the opportunity to use a lift, says Kateryna.

After twenty minutes, the family has reached the 30th floor.

From the gate room they look out over a darkened city of millions.

Illuminated by the headlamp, they lock themselves into the hallway, and into a spacious apartment in Kyiv's suburbs.

- In peacetime, there was a fantastic view here, and it was lovely to be at the top.

What was once a dream apartment for the family has now become a nightmare.

They are without electricity for large parts of the day.

The water is also gone, which means that they cannot use the toilet or the shower. Drinking water must be carried up. The mobile network is down for hours at a time.

Six-year-old Fidah sits down on the floor of the apartment and plays with a battery-powered train.

Kateryna and her husband Denys both work in the IT industry and depend on the internet and electricity to be able to work.

Denys has taken it as a challenge. He has bought a solar panel, battery-powered LED lights and a battery pack the size of a toaster.

- We fear it will get worse, says Denys.

Then, after sixteen hours without it, the power comes back on.

- Power!, Fidah shouts.

Everyone knows what they have to do. Because they don't know how long it will last.

- We start the washing machine, the dishwasher, cook, wash the hair and charge the battery packs again, says Kateryna.

The family then starts cooking dinner, illuminated by a battery-powered LED light.

The bad results on the battlefield are the reason why Russia is now attacking civilian infrastructure, believes researcher Karen-Anna Eggen.

- The war against Ukraine has gone very badly, but instead of withdrawing, the Russian authorities are resorting to other means. Russia wants to take out as much infrastructure as possible before winter to make life unbearable for Ukrainians, she tells VG.

During the autumn, Russia has been driven from redoubt to redoubt.

First, they had to withdraw from large areas around Kharkiv county in the east, in what was a shock offensive from the Ukrainian side. Then they were driven out of Kherson county, and had to retreat to the other side of the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine.

- Russia is trying to increase the pressure on Ukraine both in the form of mass bombing and via actors from outside who want peace negotiations. The former must be condemned and the latter rejected. Diplomacy and talks are important, but everything in its time. Russia wants negotiations to get a break pending a new offensive in the spring.

Eggen believes one of Russia's goals is to drive people to flight.

- Russia also seeks to create waves of refugees and destabilize the authorities so much that it leads to collapse.

Almost eight million people have fled Ukraine since the war broke out, figures from the UN states.

Several million of the country's 40 million inhabitants are internally displaced.

And for many, it has become a daily battle for survival.

But for many it is also important to show that they can cope, that they adapt. That they don't let themselves be broken by the attacks. It is also a way of winning the war, many Ukrainians believe.

In the center of Kyiv, a small generator is running at full capacity outside a beauty salon. It is enough to light up some LED bulbs and a machine for filing nails, but the room is still dim.

The hairdresser Maxim holds a mobile phone and the shower head in his right hand, and rinses the hair of 23-year-old Liliana.

- Ukrainian girls love a beautiful year and beautiful nails. This is a way of forgetting that there is war, she says.

A little further down in the centre, close to the parade street, it is pitch black. Cars eel through traffic lights without lights.

But inside the national philharmonic, there is room for the heart.

The building from the end of the 19th century has survived the First and Second World Wars, coup attempts and political unrest. It is only a few weeks since a Russian missile hit a few tens of meters away. Now it is dark inside the hall.

But the show must go on.

Illuminated by small battery-powered lamps and candles, the musicians hold Christmas concerts for Kyiv residents.

- It is always difficult. But we have a classical concert, so we will continue as before if the power goes out, says Larisa Samofalova, the orchestra's organizer.

It also has an advantage, she says.

- It will be more romantic.

The citizens are working to adapt.

Many shops have bought in generators that stand and idle in the streets. Others have purchased large battery packs or solar panels.

The authorities have established 528 so-called invincibility points in Kyiv. Here, residents can come to find warmth, drink tea, charge their phones and get other help.

Many residents have started leaving boxes of food, flashlights and battery packs in elevators in case the power goes out and someone gets stuck.

Restaurants offer different menus depending on whether they have electricity or not.

At the central railway station, residents can pedal an ergometer bicycle that generates electricity for the Christmas tree lights – a little for fun, a little for seriousness.

Shopping for Christmas will also continue as before.

Inside a grocery store, flashlights move between the shelves of pasta, canned goods and fruit.

The store employees stock up on new items. But payment is only in cash since the mobile and power network are down.

Natalia (34) is among the figures walking through the darkened shop.

- We use the phones, so we adapt. It has become a routine, she says.

Her daughter is looking for new headphones in the dark.

- Our victory is most important, says Natalia.

The continuous power outages make life difficult for the family, but they do what they can to find solutions, she says.

The husband has built a system on the balcony with a car battery and a power adapter. This way they can charge their phones and get some light in the apartment if the socket goes out at night.

- But we are a little nervous that it will get worse, she says.

The attacks have primarily targeted electrical transformers. They are expensive and can quickly weigh 200 tonnes, and are the size of a bus. They are therefore difficult to replace.

- More than 50 percent of Ukrainian energy facilities are damaged, Antonina Antosha, spokesperson for DTEK, the largest Ukrainian electricity company, tells VG.

She says they need more equipment if they are going to make it.

- We do everything we can to restore the power supply, but when the destruction is of such a scale, we lack equipment.

She is calling for more help from the international community, and for equipment such as transformers, cables, capacitors to be sent.

- Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure are truly an act of terrorism, she says.

The Ukrainian authorities point out that there are probably energy experts in Russia helping the military to identify targets that will cause the most damage to the power grid.

At the same time, the blackouts in Ukraine are praised on the other side of the border.

After every attack that blackens Ukraine, patriotic Russians throw themselves over their keyboards and comment.

In the Russian newspaper The Moscow Times, they have created a mocking photo series showing how Moscow is decorated with huge amounts of Christmas lights, while it is pitch black in Ukraine.

- We must do everything to endure this winter, no matter how hard it is, stated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video speech recently.

Illuminated by headlamps, 43-year-old Natalia Malutinika and her daughter Marina (10) stand at a water station in Kyiv. Behind them, other neighbors are queuing.

It's five minus, starry and a sour wind that penetrates to the margin.

Before the war, Natalia had a well-paid job as a sales manager for a foreign company. When the war came, she lost her job. Now the family has to worry about whether they can afford food and medicine, and whether they can find water.

- Our men - my brothers and neighbors - are in the war. They tell us that it is going to be more difficult in the future. But this is just something we have to deal with.

Natalia and Marina each fill their six-litre cans with water and trudge home.

At the same time, other Kyiv residents are trying to get through the day.

Some drink tequila with their buddies in a candlelit bar. Others train in total darkness.

The Norwegian authorities are among those who are now helping to repair the damaged infrastructure. They have given one billion kroner to this.

This is in addition to other civilian and military support.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has also received more and more air defenses, which have contributed to them being able to shoot down several of the Russian missiles. But some of the Russian missiles get through, and have already done a lot of damage.

And while the Ukrainian authorities wait for more military support, the attacks continue.

The World Bank believes it could cost 500-600 billion dollars to rebuild the country.

President Zelenskyy has stated that this is a task for the entire democratic world.

- Reconstruction of Ukraine is the biggest contribution to support global peace.

