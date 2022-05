Russlands rebeller

Virgin birth-giver of God, drive away Putin!

Drive away Putin, drive away Putin!

Black frock, golden epaulettes

Parishioners crawl bowing [toward the priest, during the Eucharist]

Freedom's ghost [has gone to] heaven

A gay-pride parade [has been] sent to Siberia in shackles

Their chief saint is the head of the KGB

He leads a convoy of protesters to jail

So as not to insult the Holiest One

Woman should bear children and love

Shit, shit, the Lord's shit!

Shit, shit, the Lord's shit!

Virgin birth-giver of God, become a feminist!

Become a feminist, become a feminist!

The Church praises rotten leaders

The march of the cross consists of black limousins

A preacher is on his way to your school

Go to class and give him money!

Patriarch Gundyay believes in Putin

Would be better, the bastard, if he believed in God!

The Virgin's belt won't replace political gatherings

The eternal Virgin Mary is with us in our protests!

Virgin birth-Giver of God, drive away Putin!

Drive away Putin, drive away Putin!

Oversettelse og kilde: The Atlantic