Kommentar

An attack on everything we hold dear

Av Shazia Majid

MASS SHOOTING: An unknown number of gunshots were fired at people out enjoying their evening in the heart of Oslo early Saturday morning. Killing two people and injuring 21 in the worst mass shooting in the capitals modern history.

Saturday was one of the hardest, one of the darkest days of modern, diverse Norway.

Publisert: For mindre enn 30 minutter siden

Dette er en kommentar. Kommentaren gir uttrykk for skribentens holdning

What many have feared for years may have happened. We may have had the first case of extremist Islamist terror in Norway.

A hate crime against one of our most vulnerable minorities – the queer ones.

Carried out by another with a minority background – a Norwegian Muslim.

This attack, this day will characterise us, no matter who we are, who we love and what we believe in. Today, tomorrow and for a long time to come.

These are the consequences of such blind, brutal, indefensible, and incomprehensible violence. Carried out against defenceless, innocent people.

We know that. Because we still remember where we were and what we did on the July 22. attacks eleven years ago. The day of the most deadly terror attack in recent Norwegian history. Anders Behring Breivik, a far-right extremist, killed 77 people, many of them teenagers.

Such wounds heal slowly, perhaps never.

For some excruciating hours on July 22., many feared that the terrorist was a Muslim with an immigrant background. On Saturday that fear may have become a reality.

Norwegian Intelligence Services considers the mass shooting in the heart of central Oslo to be extremist Islamist terror.

They have had the Iranian-born Norwegian Zaniar Matapour in the spotlight since 2015. They had called him in for a conversation intervention as late as May this year. And deemed him not a threat to the public.

It is too early to say anything certain about the man's motivation and, not the least, mental health condition. But right now, that doesn't help.

It doesn't help much with the fear of new attacks. The fear the gay people feel because they are who they are – and love who they love. The fear we Norwegians feel, because we live in a country in the world with one of the lowest number of homicides per 100,000.

Oslo is safe - and Norway is safe.

But yet again, we are bereaved of our safety. And the horror is back.

So is the shame, uncertainty, and fear of being stigmatised. As Norwegian Muslims felt for some transient hours back then eleven years ago. But which has now taken hold.

It's allowed to be furious. When one individual takes away so much – in such a short period of time.

We are Norwegians – we always find our way back to safety. Through roses, comfort, love and tears. Through heroism and by defying fear.

As we witnessed in Oslo on Saturday, when ordinary people put Matapour to the ground. While others gave life-saving first aid to the wounded.

We saw it as thousands defied the police's recommendation against the Pride parade and gathered for a spontaneous commemoration. "We're here, we're queer, and we won't disappear," was shouted unison.

That's how we have a habit of responding to terrorism in our country. In the immediate aftermath of July 22nd there were rose rallies. On Saturday there were rainbow flags and hugs from the Crown Prince and the President of the parliament.

But the nerves are shot every time a nation experiences such trauma.

If this mass shooting is confirmed as a terrorist attack, it will be our third major hate-motivated terrorist attack. Performed by one man. That ruins for so many others.

It is okay to grieve. Okay to be afraid. But it's also okay to be angry. When so few try to tear down something that has taken us decades to build.

What we have in this country – this amazing diversity of Norwegians – who live together so exceptionally well - hasn't come for free.

So many fights, so many hugs, so many arguments, agreements and disagreements - have together brought about a society where Muslims and children of immigrants can become culture ministers and presidents of parliament - writers and football stars.

We would have to use the whole register of emotions, which we are feeling now, to promote this diversity. What makes Oslo the city it is – and Norway the country it is.

We need those powers.

Because the attack is brutal. It's hard to put into words what's happened. The pictures we've seen, the stories we've heard.

Are there really words for people who were going out for a nice Friday in Oslo – and who are never coming home again? And those who come home come with injuries and traumas and memories they are most likely to carry with them for the rest of their lives?

That there are now even more families in Oslo and in Norway with their loved ones exposed to what could be a terrorist attack.

If the mass shooting turns out to be a deliberate attack on gay people , it is an attack on everything we hold dear.

What we hold dear, our core values, is the most obvious thing that exists in a free and democratic country: The freedom of the individual to be who they are, and love who they want.

The greatest loss is for those affected and their loved ones. Those who have lost their lives. Those who have been injured, and those who were present.

Right now, there's a lot we do not know. But one thing is certain.

Those affected, and our queers do not stand alone. I want them to know that Oslo stands with them. That the whole of Norway stands with them.