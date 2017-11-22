Mystery at the Oslo Plaza

In a room at the Oslo Plaza Hotel, a young, elegant woman is found dead, with a gun shot wound to the head. Why did she check in under a false name? Why are the labels removed from her clothes? Why has no one reported her missing? After 22 years, her grave is re-opened.

  • Lars Chr. Wegner
Publisert:

