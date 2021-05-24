The unknown crypto clues

Publisert: Nå nettopp

The exact same password will on October 31st appear in a threatening letter left in the house at Sloraveien 4 in the small town of Lørenskog, just east of Norway's capital Oslo. In the letter a web address the husband, Tom Hagen, needs to use to read a secret message is also mentioned.

This is one in a number of unknown distinctive features in the planning and implementation of the disappearance of the billionaire's wife that the police now choose to make public.

A brand new cryptocurrency previously unknown to the public

New planning steps with specific dates

A new, unknown crypto exchange

A VPN program the hides your traces

Financial institutions for rich people

Surprisingly low transactions amounts

At the same time the head of the investigation, police inspector Gjermund Hanssen, takes the proactive choice of asking for the public's help.

The counterpart has such a complex and advanced knowledge of crypto currencies, the dark web, currency exchanges, who to make things anonymous and transactions that the police now hope somebody might recognize it. They do stress that these distinctive features in and of themselves might not be all that unique, but that the combination of them is very rare.

Because what does all this knowledge tell us about those who made this plan? Who was able to do something like this already back in 2018?

Since then the development in this field has been massive. Therefore the police ask people to turn back time by three years, and not look at it in the light of today.

"We are wondering who in 2018 had both these skills and the willingness to do this to Anne-Elisabeth Hagen" Mr. Hanssen tells VG.

Background: Wife of Norwegian billionaire missing for 10 weeks

Foto: Privat / Politiet

Is there somebody out there who can guide the police in the direction of people or circles based on information in this article?

Several clues lead to Norway.

THE SUMMER OF 2018 is maybe best remembered for the heatwave that rolled over Norway for months. On the last Thursday in June people flock to the outdoor big screen at Kontraskjæret in Oslo, with it's view over the Oslo fjord to see the final group match between England and Belgium in the FIFA World Cup. The thermometer shows almost 30 degrees celsius.

On the same day - June 28th - the first known planning step in the disappearance mystery takes place.

That day somebody logs onto the website pasted.co, a popular service for sharing text and a favourite among hackers. There a secret document is created. In the document two addresses to the cryptocurrencies bitcoin and monero are typed in. They consist of a unique code of numbers and letters. The pasted document can either be open to anyone, or it can be password protected. The counterpart chose the latter.

It was the link to the document with the crypto addresses that was mentioned in the letter. When the investigators typed in the password they got access.

The bitcoin address Mr. Hagen was supposed to use for communication, while the monero address was for paying ransom money. In total the monero demand was for 9 million Euros.

That it was "anne" that was picked as the password is central to the police investigation.

"A lot suggests that these accounts, both the pasted account and the communication and ransom money accounts, were established with the purpose of committing a felony against Anne-Elisabeth Hagen" according to Mr. Hanssen.

Foto: Privat

SATURDAY JULY 7TH 2018 it is holiday time in Norway. Tourists have arrived in the Olympic town Lillehammer. Around 60 kilometers further north, at Kvitfjell, where the Olympic downhill contest was held in 1994, Anne-Elisabeth Hagen and her husband spent some vacation days at their cabin. Tom Hagen has owned it for years, and the couple often retreats here for weekends and holidays.

The same day the planning of her disappearance continues.

It starts with a stolen identity of a young man in the south of Norway. His name is used to create an email account at mail.com. Later it will be known that somebody has sold a copy of his passport on the dark web.

Without knowing, the man is entangled in one of the biggest crime stories in Norwegian history - long before the crime itself has even taken place. He will later be cleared by the police.

But who used his identity?

When opening up the mail.com account the counterpart hides all traces by using a VPN program.

The most common one on the market is being used: NordVPN. They advertise with complete anonymity and have offices in Panama - a country where such companies thrive because of a lack of laws.

The programme encrypts data traffic, changes IP address and makes the sender anonymous.

An example of VPN use is if you're abroad and want to watch TV from your home country that is blocked outside your country. Then you can use a VPN program which makes your computer believe you are in your own country.

The mail account appears to be set up from an IP address in Oslo, but since a VPN service is used, that might not be the case.

"Indication of location is something the user himself can control," Mr. Hanssen points out.

JULY 7TH 2018 the mail.com account with the stolen identity is used to open two user accounts with two cryptocurrency exchanges, KuCoin and Binance. These are websites where you can buy, sell or exchange cryptocurrency.

Two days later, on the 9th of July, an account was opened at a third exchange, Huobi, with the stolen identity. Huobi is - as the two others - Chinese, but the company is registered at The Seychelles.

But why did the counterpart open up accounts in three different places?

It really wasn't necessary to open up an account with more than one crypto exchange. Later they will only use Huobi.

The policy does not know why. They wonder if it can have something to do with the fact that the different exchanges have different demands when it comes to identification and how much personal information you have to give to use them.

"We ask ourselves if it might have something to do with the criminals' knowledge and competence, or if it is meant to misguide us," Mr. Hanssen says.

THE DAY AFTER the Huobi account was opened, 10th of July, the counterpart does yet another thing that baffles the investigators:

Now the relatively unknown and untraceable cryptocurrency dash enters the picture. Previously it has only been publicly known that that monero and bitcoin has been a part of the case. Dash, which went live in 2014, made with bitcoin as a starting point, and has many of the same qualities. At the same time it has characteristics that resemble monero.

Briefly told the following happens:

The counterpart har acquired dash in advance. A sum of this cryptocurrency is transferred to the Huobi account. There the sum is exchanged to the well known and traceable bitcoin currency. These bitcoins will later be used to send coded messages to the Hagen family.

One of the characteristics with dash is the function known as PrivateSend. It makes sure that transactions stay anonymous and impossible to trace, just like monero.

"The counterpart has used PrivateSend," Mr. Hanssen confirms.

Another step by the counterpart to hide its tracks.

According to the police the use of dash was not very common among Norwegians in 2018.

"Of course it was used, but way less than say bitcoin. We believe that this can contribute to lowering the number of potential people behind this crime. If it is 10, 100 or 1000 isn't that important."

"What do you make of the fact that something this unusual is being used?"

"That's what we're looking into. What might this tell us about those who have made this crypto setup and that has prepared this action?" the police inspector answers.

But in which direction do the clues actually point?

THE THREATENING LETTER was written in broken Norwegian, including words in English. Earlier this year a police report written by language experts who have analyzed the letter concluded that the letter most likely is written by one or several people with Norwegian as their first language.

VG knows that a central theory for the police is that Norwegians might be involved in the cryptocurrency setup.

"Some clues point towards Norway, but the reality is that what happens on the internet, and with cryptocurrency by definition really points to the whole world", says Mr. Hanssen.

"Will you say some clues suggest Norwegians are involved?"

" I don't want to go into details regarding which directions these clues are pointing or which potential people or circles we might look into. This, naturally, is a part of the investigation."

DURING TWO SUMMER WEEKS a lot of planning is done. Then it became quiet - all the way up until October 31st 2018

The police believe a phone call with her son at 9.14am is the last sign of life from Anne-Elisabeth Hagen. In the hours after somebody commits a felony against the 68 year old, and takes her away from her home.

At 2.08pm Tom Hagen calls the police saying his wife has been kidnapped. The husband, which later will be charged for murder, explains that he found the threatening letter on a red chair in the hallway, and that he satt down in a chair in the living room to read it.

In the letter there is a detailed description of how Tom Hagen can get monero to the value of close to 9 million Euros.

The mentioned names in the letter, Cumberland and DV Trading, are financial institutions. They are mostly known among rich people, and can on request gather big chunks of cryptocurrencies.

That just these relatively unknown financial institutions are mentioned, the police believe might suggest that the counterpart had deep knowledge about how to get big sums of monero already back in 2018.

The police have also taken notice of the counterparts' use of the technical language from the finance and cryptocurrency worlds. In the threatening letter it is referred to both "over-the-counter" and "KYC".

Put in layman's term "over-the-counter" means trading with stocks outside of the actual stock exchange, but through a network of dealers.

"KYC" is a shortening for "know your costumer", a set of money laundering rules which instructs financial institutions to follow strict obligations to prevent and expose money laundering and financing of terrorism.

"These terms wasn't very common among crypto currency users in 2018, but are much more common today. We therefore believe that this can also help say something about the counterparts competence lever in this field. Specially when you see it in relation to the other information in the case, for example the choice of exchange services, crypto currencies and so on," according to Mr. Hanssen.

In the letter there's also a detailed description of how Tom Hagen is supposed to communicate with the counterpart by sending coded bitcoin messages.

12 different amounts of bitcoin have 12 different meanings:

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 2ND 2018, three days after the disappearance, the police for the first time transferred bitcoin to the counterpart. They transfer a sum which resembles the code of this message:

On this day Tom Hagen has a conversation with one of Kripos, the national criminal investigation service in Norway, foremost experts on cryptocurrencies. Mr. Hagen and his family are kept in hiding at Thon Hotel Arena in Lillestrøm while the police are investigating what they believe to be a kidnapping.

Mr. Hagen is asked about how he would communicate with the counterpart without involving the police, as he in the letter was told not to do, but still did. His answer is that he wouldn't be able to. He describes himself as technically disabled.

Eight days later, on November 10th, the counterpart responds with the following message:

The communication has started.

Later the detectives discover something odd while analyzing the counterparts' transactions.

When transferring cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, you have to pay a transaction fee.

If you choose to pay a pre-set, but high fee the transaction will happen faster. If you pay a low fee it will not only take longer but you also risk that the transaction won't happen at all.

Several times the counterpart chooses to pay a very low fee when they communicate with Mr. Hagen after the disappearance. Meaning they take the risk of the message not reaching him, and being visible only for a limited amount of time in the blockchain.

"We point this out as one of several factors we mean, combined, might say something about the counterparts competence level and actions, says Mr. Hanssen, who asks himself the following questions:

"Why do they do this? Why would they risk that the amount of bitcoin with the coded message doesn't reach Mr. Hagen, something that is critical for the negotiations and to get paid the ransom money?"

FOR TEN WEEKS the police keep the disappearance a secret to the public. Only in the early morning of January 9th 2019 Norwegian media wrote about the story for the first time.

Precisely a week later, January 16th, an email pops up in Tom Hagen's lawyer, Svein Holden's inbox. After having communicated via coded bitcoin messages for several weeks, the counterpart suddenly changes platform.

Again the police get nowhere closer to find out who the sender is. The email is sent via the tool Tor, which makes the sender anonymous. Emails like that are encrypted, sent from the dark web and not traceable.

But why didn't they use email via Tor from the beginning? Then they could have written free sentences and sent proof of life in the form of photos. Instead they chose a complicated dialog with the help of codes.

"That is a questions we have asked ourselves," Mr. Hanssen says.

He continues:

"Why have they chosen to use this form of communication and the lack of opportunity to negotiate about ransom money? We have no conclusions around this."

The dialog with the counterpart ends in nothing during 2019.

The last message - also a Tor email - comes July 8th. In that email the counterpart writes that it will be a mistake by Tom Hagen "to fuck with them". They demand partial payment of the original demand of 9 million Euros.

The following day Mr. Hagen, with help from the police, pays 1,35 million euros in monero.

After this there is total silence. The counterpart seems to disappear from all platforms.

Where did they go?

IN A LITTLE BIT MORE than a month from now it will be three years since the counterpart typed "anne" into a password field online. During two summer weeks they did a number of digital preparations for the upcoming disappearance

In addition, several steps were taken to make sure they would hide their traces. Something that has made the investigation difficult for the police.

Many of them are mentioned in this article, but police inspector Hanssen admits that the police do have more clues that they for now do not wish to talk about openly.

They do however ask the public for help. Does anybody know anything? Does anybody know about people or groups that had this knowledge in 2018?

But with a police asking for help like this, do they have the competence to solve this case themselves?

Gjermund Hanssen says there is no doubt that Kripos have a high level of competence and that they cooperate with other specialist environments both in and outside of Norway.

"In many ways this is a continuous "arms race" between the police and criminal players, so the work bear the stamp of a ongoing method development and expanding competence, including inside the police department, Mr. Hanssen says.

He continues:

"Cooperation and information from the public is an important part of most big investigations. We want to take advantage of that potential also in this case, even if it contains things that for many might seem unfamiliar and complicated. Simply put it is those who do not find this complicated, and who might recognise a mode or distinctive features we want to get in touch with."

"How likely are you to win this "arms race"?"

"Time will tell to which extent we succeed, but we will for sure do anything we can to find the answer to what happened to Anne-Elisabeth Hagen and to bring those responsible for her disappearance to justice."

*Tom Hagen and a man in his thirties are still charged in the case. Both deny any wrongdoings, and the police do not want to talk about their reasons for suspecting any of them.

Translation: Jostein Matre

