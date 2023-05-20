Sportskalender

RØDT: Brann-supporterne farger St. Hanshaugparken i rødt før dagens cupfinale. Foto: Alfred Gjengedal

Full fyr i Brann-supporterne

10.000 Brann-supportere fylte St. Hanshaugparken i Oslo før dagens cupfinale. En marsj opp til Ullevaal stadion skapte trafikkproblemer.

Det var full fyr i Brann-supporterne før dagens cupfinale i fotball for herrer. Brann skal spille mot Lillestrøm klokken 16.00 på Ullevaal stadion. Du kan følge kampen på VGlive her.

10.000 supportere møtte opp i St. Hanshaugparken tidligere i dag, før de begynte marsjen mot stadionet. Det opplyser operasjonsleder Marita Aune i Oslo politidistrikt til VG.

Klokken 14.47 skal fanskaren ha ankommet Ullevaal stadion, skriver politiet i Oslo på Twitter. Dette skal føre til noen utfordringer på selve stadion.

Lillestrøm-supporterne har også inntatt hovedstaden i hopetall:

Foto: Lise Åserud / NTB

Tidligere meldte politiet at marsjen førte til utfordringer for trafikk og kollektivtrafikk.

Hva som går av sport på TV kan du sjekke ut på VGs sportskalender.

Se bildene fra marsjen her:

Foto: VG-tipser
