Full fyr i Brann-supporterne

Sportskalender
I dag
- TV 2 Sport Premium
Fotball: Girona - Villarreal
- VGTV
Fotball: Cremonese - Bologna
- V sport 3
Fotball: Hoffenheim - Union Berlin
- NRK1
Fotball: Cupfinale: Brann - Lillestrøm
- V sport Premier League
Fotball: Liverpool - Aston Villa
- V sport Premier League 1
Fotball: Bournemouth - Manchester United
- V sport Premier League 2
Fotball: Fulham - Crystal Palace
- V sport Premier League 3
Fotball: Wolverhampton - Everton
- V sport 2
Fotball: Carlisle - Bradford City
- TV 2 Sport Premium 2
Fotball: Athletic Bilbao - Celta Vigo
- TV 2 Sport Premium
Fotball: Sandnes Ulf - Bryne
- VGTV
Fotball: Atalanta - Hellas Verona
- V sport 1
Fotball: Bayern München - Leipzig
- V sport Premier League
Fotball: Nottingham Forest - Arsenal
- TV 2 Sport Premium 2
Fotball: Almería - Mallorca
- V sport 2
Fotball: HSV - Greuther Fürth
- VGTV
Fotball: Milan - Sampdoria
- TV 2 Sport 1
Fotball: Barcelona - Real Sociedad
- TV 2 Sport Premium
I morgen
- VGTV
Fotball: Lecce - Spezia
- V sport+
Fotball: Hibernian - Rangers
- V sport 3
Fotball: WSL: Chelsea - Arsenal
- TV 2 Sport Premium 2
Fotball: Rayo Vallecano - Espanyol
- V sport 2
Fotball: Ajax - Utrecht
- V sport Premier League
Fotball: West Ham - Leeds
- VGTV
Fotball: Torino - Fiorentina
- TV 2 Sport Premium
Fotball: Rosenborg - Avaldsnes, Toppserien
- V sport Premier League 1
Fotball: Brighton - Southampton
- TV2 Play
Fotball: Lyn - Arna-Bjørnar, Toppserien
- TV2 Play
Fotball: Røa - LSK Kvinner, Toppserien
- V sport 3
Fotball: Mainz - Stuttgart
- TV 2 Sport Premium 2
Fotball: Atlético Madrid - Osasuna
- NRK1
Fotball: Stabæk - Vålerenga, Toppserien
- TV 2 Sport Premium
Fotball: Ranheim - Sogndal
- V sport Premier League
Fotball: Manchester City - Chelsea
- V sport 2
Fotball: Augsburg - Borussia Dortmund
- VGTV
Fotball: Napoli - Inter
- TV 2 Sport Premium 2
Fotball: Valencia - Real Madrid
- V sport 1
Fotball: Leverkusen - Borussia M'gladbach
- V sport 2
Fotball: WSL: Manchester United - Manchester City
- VGTV
Fotball: Udinese - Lazio
- TV 2 Sport 1
Fotball: Sevilla - Real Betis
- VGTV
mandag
tirsdag
onsdag
- NRK2
Fotball: Cupen live, 1. runde
- TV 2 Sport 1
Fotball: Elche - Sevilla
- TV 2 Sport Premium
Fotball: Villarreal - Cádiz
- TV 2 Sport Premium
Fotball: Real Madrid - Rayo Vallecano
- TV 2 Sport Premium 2
Fotball: Villarreal - Cádiz
- NRK3
Fotball: Skedsmo - Lillestrøm
- V sport 1
Fotball: Rangers - Hearts
- V sport Premier League
Fotball: Brighton - Manchester City
- VGTV
Fotball: Fiorentina - Inter, Coppa Italia-finale
- TV 2 Sport Premium
Fotball: Espanyol - Atlético Madrid
- TV 2 Sport Premium 2
Fotball: Real Betis - Getafe
- NRK2
torsdag
fredag
27. mai
- V sport+
Fotball: Celtic - Aberdeen
- TV 2 Sport Premium
Fotball: Arna-Bjørnar - Stabæk, Toppserien
- TV 2 Sport 1
Fotball: Brann - Røa, Toppserien
- TV2 Play
Fotball: Avaldsnes - Åsane, Toppserien
- TV2 Play
Fotball: LSK Kvinner - Lyn, Toppserien
- V sport 2
Fotball: Köln - Bayern München
- V sport 3
Fotball: Borussia Dortmund - Mainz
- NRK1
Fotball: Vålerenga - Rosenborg, Toppserien
- V sport 1
Fotball: Luton - Coventry, finale
- V sport+
Full fyr i Brann-supporterne
10.000 Brann-supportere fylte St. Hanshaugparken i Oslo før dagens cupfinale. En marsj opp til Ullevaal stadion skapte trafikkproblemer.
Det var full fyr i Brann-supporterne før dagens cupfinale i fotball for herrer. Brann skal spille mot Lillestrøm klokken 16.00 på Ullevaal stadion. Du kan følge kampen på VGlive her.
10.000 supportere møtte opp i St. Hanshaugparken tidligere i dag, før de begynte marsjen mot stadionet. Det opplyser operasjonsleder Marita Aune i Oslo politidistrikt til VG.
Klokken 14.47 skal fanskaren ha ankommet Ullevaal stadion, skriver politiet i Oslo på Twitter. Dette skal føre til noen utfordringer på selve stadion.
Lillestrøm-supporterne har også inntatt hovedstaden i hopetall:
Tidligere meldte politiet at marsjen førte til utfordringer for trafikk og kollektivtrafikk.
Hva som går av sport på TV kan du sjekke ut på VGs sportskalender.
Se bildene fra marsjen her: