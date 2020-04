Sentralbanksjefen i intern melding: – Tangen er den rette mannen

In the last few days, the employment of Nicolai Tangen as the new CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management and a seminar he has held in the US, have received a lot of attention. Based on all of the media coverage and Norges Bank being in the spotlight in such a massive way, I feel the need to elaborate on some aspects of the situation to you all.

The attention that the seminar "Back to University" has received is easy to understand since its circumstances are extraordinary. To attend a business seminar with a highly professional agenda is not problematic. CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management Yngve Slyngstad took a private plane home from the seminar, but has apologised. His words speak for themselves.

Regardless of one's perspective of this event, it is clear beyond doubt that no one who attended took part in the decision to hire Tangen. It is the Executive Board that hires the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management. We have been assisted well in the active search for candidates, but it is the hiring committee, chaired by myself, that have assessed the candidates and received the Executive Board's support for these assessments. In a strong final heat, Tangen was the best candidate.

How can Norges Bank and all of us owners of the fund be confident that the job that Tangen will do for us meets the highest professional standards? We have assessed several aspects in that respect.

Firstly, the fund's executive management need specialist expertise on practical international asset management. It is not an academic exercise to manage 10 000 billion kroner invested globally. Norges Bank Investment Management needs to have a strong leader with greal professional authority on this arena. Tangen has those qualities.

Secondly, all of us – including Tangen – have ties that need to be handled. Therefore, the hiring committee has spent a lot of time on discussing, obtaining advice, and making investigations. Tangen has to great extent been willing to be open towards me and the hiring committee throughout the process. The work with setting up Tangen's employment contract and details concerning the management of his wealth, is now in progress.

The Executive Board has received a number of questions about the hiring process from the Supervisory Council. We will answer those questions.

The core of the matter remains: The Executive Board and I are convinced that Nicolai Tangen is the right man to manage the fund in the years to come. The questions that have been raised in the last few days do not change that assessment.