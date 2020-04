Slyngstad i intern melding til ansatte: – Jeg er virkelig, virkelig lei meg

«Dear colleagues

I am truly sorry.

As you probably know by now, just after my resignation was announced 30 October, I travelled to New York to participate at Norges Bank Investment Management’s internal macro-seminars on negative interest rates and market power. I then travelled down to University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School for a 3-day seminar called ‘Back to University’.

This seminar has received a lot of media attention since the organiser was Nicolai Tangen in AKO Capital, our new CEO. Here are a few words on the event, Nicolai Tangen, my mistakes, and some reflections.

Back to University

Back to University was a seminar of extremely high quality. It was what academia aspire to be – a place not only of learning, but of involvement and thought-provoking exchanges. You can see the seminar program here. It does not really capture the spirit of the discussions, but it may give you a feeling.

Nicolai Tangen is known professionally to be someone who spans numerous fields of knowledge, breaking down thought barriers and holding up for contrast while keeping the nuances. You risk something when trying something new, and ‘Back to University’ was new at least to me. You need to challenge convention, create formats, and be challenged. The willingness to try again and to share with others leave much to be admired. I hope Nicolai can bring some of this to Norges Bank Investment Management.

Many people have questioned the relationship between Nicolai Tangen and myself and why I went to this seminar in the first place. I first met Nicolai four years ago. I took contact and asked him to be on the panel at our annual Norwegian Financial Research Conference in August 2016. We have been in touch now and then since then. You can read all correspondence between Nicolai and myself in the bottom attachment here (in Norwegian). You get the picture. We have a professional, colloquial tone, but not a personal relationship. As with other presenters at our Financial Research Conference, I offered to present at his academic conference.

Back to Oslo

As for my own performance, I really screwed up. I got on a chartered flight back from Pennsylvania instead of a commercial flight back from New York. Since this will be my last business trip as CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, I am embarrassed to give myself a fail this time. Norges Bank Investment Management holds 130 presentations every year in different fora. I have typically done a third of them. So, I am the one who should know.

One could try to justify the chartered flight with the time saved on travelling. But not really. The reputational loss for Norges Bank Investment Management from this return flight on a private plane would have justified weeks of travel. It was not in line with our modest profile or our brand. It was lack of good judgement and a classic example of how not to be professional, disregarding all my years of experience and caution. This is like mountain climbing. It is while climbing down, when you are tired and think that you have made it, that you fall.

It may seem like a small thing, and it may seem convenient and obvious to do at the time. But it may be viewed differently in hindsight and look just wrong. I know you all carefully follow our very strict compliance rules.

I am truly sorry for letting you down, for letting the reputation of Norges Bank Investment Management down, and for letting our organisational culture down.

I am really, really sorry.»