Professor Pål Andre Holme is a chief physician at Rikshospitalet in Oslo, Norway

Professor says cause of AstraZeneca side effects has been found

The experts who have examined three hospitalized health workers in Norway believe the AstraZeneca vaccine led to a severe immune response. One of the three passed away.

Publisert:

– We have found the reason for our patients conditions, says professor Pål Andre Holme, a chief physician at Rikshospitalet in the capitol Oslo.

A group at the hospital led by Holme has worked day and night the last few days to find the answer to why three health workers under the age of 50 were hospitalized with severe blood clots after taken the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The experts had a hypothesis that the vaccine led to an unexpected immune respons, which triggered the system so that they got a combination of blood clots and low platelets.

They say this is the theory they now believe they have confirmed.

– Our theory that this is a severe immune response that very likely follows after the vaccine has been found. Together with Section for advanced thrombocyte immunology at the University hospital of Northern Norway (UNN) we have now proved specific antibodies against platelets, which can give a picture like this, which we recognize in other sections of medicine, but then with medication as the trigger, explains the chief physician.

– You say «very likely»?

– We have the reason. And there is no other thing than the vaccine which can explain that we have this immune response, says Holme.

– Why can it not be anything but the vaccine?

– Because we have no other history with these patients that could create such a severe immune response. I am confident that these antibodies is the reason, and I see no other reasons than it being the vaccine that triggers it.

So far about 120.000 Norwegians have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. Very few cases of suspected serious side effects have been reported among the total number of vaccinated people. Still Norway has halted the vaccination for now.

Holme emphasizes that it is not antibodies in the blood in general that is the problem.

– We’re talking about specific antibodies.

– What has happened in the body from they were vaccinated and until they got sick?

– We take the vaccine to get an immune response against what we are supposed to be protected against. When you do that, your body will among other things develop antibodies. Some antibodies can react in a way where they activate the platelets, as in these cases, and can cause blood clot. And because we have these antibodies on the surface, they are removed from circulation, hence they get too low plateles, Holme says.

Sunday one of the three health workers that was admittet to Rikshospitalet died. All of the three health workers have been treated for a very rare condition:

They came in with acute pain.

They had blod clots in unusual places, like the stomach and the brain.

In addition they had bleeding and were low on platelets.

Large portions of Europe, Norway included, have recently stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine until further notice.

After Norway and Denmark reported about severe side effects other countries have gone through their own data to look for similar cases.

Steinar Madsen in The Norwegian Medicines Agency says de have been informed that Rikshospitalet believed it was a severe immune response, but he does not want to comment any details at this time.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will Thursday hold a meeting about the issue and are expected to comment later.

Madsen believes the findings in Norway will be taken into consideration before EMA release their statement with it’s recommendations.

After that is done it will be up to national governments to decide how to move forward in each country.