Politi-undersøkelse: Ingen hadde MC-lappen – alle hadde rulleblad

1. Never touch a brother’s lady

2. Never steal from a brother

3. Never take a brother’s business

4. Never betray a brother

5. Never question a brother

7. Never speak about the club outside the club

8. Never speak to the police

9. Never use your club’s name in your business

10. Never use your club’s name to benefit yourself

11. Always show your colors respect

12. Always fight for your colours

13. Always respect your brother

14. Always proect a brothers family

15. Always be yourself

16. Always wear your colours with pride

17. Obey and follow the rules made by your club

18. Always speak good about all your brothers

19. Always be the brother you are saing you are

20. Always stay LOYAL to your club and brothers