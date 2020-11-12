MYSTERY: The door to the Plaza Woman’s room was ‘double locked’ from inside, a key factor when police listed the death as a suicide. Foto: Benjamin Ree / VG

Plaza Mystery: Was this how the hotel door was locked?

For 25 years, a door locked by the hotel’s security system has been at the center of the mystery surrounding the dead woman at the Oslo Plaza. Police believed it was impossible for anyone to lock the door from the inside and then leave the room. In fact, it turned out to be amazingly easy to outsmart the lock.

A young woman who called herself Jennifer Fergate was found dead in a luxury room at the Oslo Plaza Hotel in June 1995. The woman was shot through the head with a 9mm Browning pistol, a weapon found in her hand.

One of the main reasons police listed the woman’s death as a suicide was that the door to her room was security locked from the inside, in police documents described as “double locked” using the hotel’s security system, making it impossible for anyone to leave the room after the woman died.

UNGUARDED: The door to room 2805 was left unguarded for 15 minutes after a shot was heard. Foto: The Oslo Police District

However, this VG video shows that what police have seen as impossible since 1995 was not only possible, but also very easy.

The security lock feature is designed to prevent employees, other than security, from entering the room when it is locked from the inside. At Oslo Plaza in 1995, a guest could simply lift the door handle to engage the security lock from inside the room.

Tom-Erik Braathu, a technical manager in the hotel industry, has been fascinated by the Plaza Mystery. He decided to test an idea. The experiment was carried out on the same locking system used by the Oslo Plaza in 1995. After testing his theory, he allowed VG to watch:

Using a piece of twine, Braathu fastens a loop around the inside door handle, runs the string over the top of the door and then closes it.

From outside the room, he pulls the string, lifting the door handle, and locking the door from the inside.

The twine slides smoothly through the noise-absorbing rubber strips between the door and the doorframe, without leaving any marks. It's astonishingly fast and easy, taking just a few seconds. Braathu can then leave at once with the twine in his pocket.

TESTING THE HYPOTHESIS: Technical manager Tom-Erik Braathu wanted to test his hypothesis. Foto: Benjamin Ree / VG

“Actually, it was easier than I imagined. The first time I used a thin data cable. It slipped off on the first try because the loop was not tight enough. But then it worked, again and again. It is fast and leaves no marks,” says Braathu.

For 25 years, Jennifer Fergate’s death has been an unsolved mystery for the Oslo Police. The identity of the dead woman is still unknown.

The police's conclusion of suicide in 1995 was an overall assessment based on there being no signs of a struggle or of anyone else having been in the room, but the door being double locked from the inside has always been a key factor.

It is important to stress that Braathu’s demonstration does not prove that the Plaza woman did not commit suicide.

However, it demonstrates that it was, in fact, possible for someone to exit the room and then leave the door double locked from the inside, something investigators did not believe in 1995.

“This was very interesting to watch. It looks so simple and easy,” says Geir Skauge, who was a forensics investigator with the Oslo Police for 22 years and now works in the private security sector.

FORENSICS TECHNICIAN: Former police officer Geir Skauge has long experience from crime scenes. Foto: Brian Cliff Olguin / VG

Both VG and Netflix have previously used Skauge as an expert when covering the Plaza mystery.

“Strangely enough, I used a similar method as a police officer when we had to leave buildings but there was no one to lock the door behind us. That way, we could leave the building locked,” he says.

“Why do you think this idea didn’t come up during the 1995 investigation?”

“That is probably because the notion that this was a suicide came up very early. As a police officer I have fallen into the same trap myself, so I know how easily it can happen,” says Skauge.

VG readers also sent us tips and suggestions about the same method: Using a bit of twine from the corridor.

This method has no significance for guest security at hotels, since it can only be used to lock a room from the outside and not for entering a room already locked from the inside.

An expert on this locking system told VG that it was also possible to double lock a door from the outside using a key card, if you knew how.

“I have asked our forensic department to evaluate this video,” says Police Inspector Grete Lien Metlid, head of Intelligence and investigation for the Oslo Police District.

“The most important thing we can do now is to find out who this woman was. We hope the Netflix episode and VG's coverage can provide answers,” Metlid says.

DOUBLE LOCKED ROOM: The unidentified woman was found dead on the 28th floor. Foto: Lars Chr. Wegner / VG

This locking system, TimeLox 2000, was installed at the Oslo Plaza from the opening in 1990.

The system was built in the United States and is considered as a very secure and good locking system. It survived much longer than similar systems in the hotel industry. The system has been in use in some Norwegian hotels until recent years, when hotels began upgrading their security systems.

The demonstration VG filmed was carried out at an Oslo hotel with the same locking system that Oslo Plaza had in 1995, only with its software updated. After the video was made, that hotel installed a new system.

