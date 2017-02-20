Stellar EU mistake during Pence visit

Is the EU seeing stars? A stellar mistake was plain to see as US Vice President Mike Pence visited Brussels today.

Vice President Pence and EU President Donald Tusk seemed to be getting along swimmingly, judging by the tone at their press meeting on Monday. Everything seemed in order – until you looked a little closer.

The star-spangled banner had all of a sudden become a little more spangled than it ought to be.

Behind Tusk and Pence, the American flag on display showed 51 stars, one more than the number of US states the stars are supposed to represent.

– It's an error on our part, which was discovered after the event, and one we're very sorry about, an EU spokesperson says to VG.

• Read the story in Norwegian here: EU med stjernesmell under USA-besøk

The EU flag next to it, which originally was used by the Council of Europe, has kept its twelve stars regardless of the number of EU member states.

– This is a graphic flag, it seems they might have found it online. You can find flags with anything from 51 to 54 stars on the web, says Jan Engene, a flag expert, to VG.

– Human error

The current American flag has been in use since 1960, as Hawaii became the 50th state the year before. Using a 51-star flag is considered a politically charged action in the US.

– The US has a history of gradual expansion. There's been talk of granting statehood to Puerto Rico, that's when they've made these hypothetical flags you can find online, says Engene.

• Read more news from VG in English: The downloaders who use children as sexual commodities

Flags on the EU conference room wall are graphical representations that can be changed according to which country is visiting. This is the first time a US official has been received in this particular room, according to a different EU spokesperson.

He insists there was no political motive behind the starry mistake.

– This was a human error, pure and simply, and one we're truly sorry for. There's nothing we can do about it now, says the spokesperson.

Vice President Pence has met with NATO colleagues and EU leaders during his visit to Brussels. The EU capital is the final stop of Pence's European visit.